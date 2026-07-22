Interesting and Humour - page 2948
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This is no joke, by the way.
This is no joke, by the way.
It's about time.
the outline resembles some kind of country....
There's a US flag behind it, too. What is that about? The collapse of the USD ?
It's finally here for the Americans.