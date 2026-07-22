Interesting and Humour - page 2948

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A record?
 
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Сообщения о выявлении различных уязвимостей в приложениях, использующих систему глобального позиционирования GPS (Global Positioning System), публиковались в средствах массовой информации и раньше. Вместе с тем, ассортимент оборудованных GPS-приемником мобильных устройств растет день ото дня: сегодня уже трудно отыскать планшетный компьютер или...
 

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That's April 1st

At Moscow's Arbatskaya station the plaster collapsed and Stalin looked out from under it.

This is no joke, by the way.

 
Alexander Voronkov:
That's April 1st

At Moscow's Arbatskaya station the plaster collapsed and Stalin looked out from under it.

This is no joke, by the way.

It's about time.
 
the outlines resemble some kind of country....
 
Yuriy Asaulenko:
It's about time.
Oh, my God! The wall's mirored! Oh, it's coming!
 
 
Denis Sartakov:
the outline resembles some kind of country....

There's a US flag behind it, too. What is that about? The collapse of the USD ?

It's finally here for the Americans.

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