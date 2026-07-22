Interesting and Humour - page 3572

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How to get the microwave to be in the egg!
Open the microwave.
Put the egg in.

Wait: Bang!

Opening the microwave.

Voilà: The whole microwave is in the egg.
 
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Инженеры Boston Dynamics поставили четырехногого робота на колеса
Инженеры Boston Dynamics поставили четырехногого робота на колеса
  • 2017.02.01
  • Николай Воронцов
  • nplus1.ru
Робототехническая компания Boston Dynamics сконструировала четырехногого робота, нижняя пара конечностей которого оборудована колесами. Изначально демонстрационное видео было показано на закрытой презентации, однако присутствовавший на мероприятии венчурный инвестор Стив Джурветсон переснял ролик и опубликовал «экранку» на YouTube. В...
 
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Принтеры оказались опасными для корпоративных сетей
Принтеры оказались опасными для корпоративных сетей
  • 2017.02.01
  • Василий Сычев
  • nplus1.ru
Исследователи из Рурского университета в Германии обнаружили в прошивках некоторых моделей популярных сетевых принтеров несколько критических уязвимостей. Согласно их исследованию, которое будет официально представлено в мае 2017 года на конференции по кибербезопасности RurSec, благодаря обнаруженным уязвимостям злоумышленники могут получать...
 
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Павел Гросс: Google точно отсудит букву G и будет прав
Павел Гросс: Google точно отсудит букву G и будет прав
  • 2017.02.01
  • Владимир Лещёв
  • life.ru
— Google абсолютно точно отберёт домен, и в данном случае я их поддерживаю полностью. Я сам занимаюсь доменами, но никогда не делал подобных вещей и никому не советую, — заявил Гросс-Днепров. Кроме того, он отметил, что, если Google сумеет доказать мошенничество, россиянину грозит серьёзное наказание. Ранее стало известно, что корпорация...
 
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Россиян могут обеспечить всеобщим безлимитным интернетом
Россиян могут обеспечить всеобщим безлимитным интернетом
  • 2017.01.31
  • Владимир Лещёв
  • life.ru
Предложение было внесено в программу "Цифровая экономика" и уже направлено в Открытое правительство и Минкомсвязь. На каких именно условиях гражданам предложат пользоваться интернетом, пока неизвестно. В документе лишь сообщается, что в России должна появиться соответствующая "цифровая инфраструктура". Кроме того, экспертный совет предлагает...
 
Server Muradasilov:

Yeah, free internet is like free TV)
 
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Банк ненужных вещей. Как идёт ко дну второй проект национальной карты
Банк ненужных вещей. Как идёт ко дну второй проект национальной карты
  • 2017.02.02
  • Александра Баязитова
  • life.ru
История учит нас только тому, что ничему не учит, как показывает опыт внедрения в России национальной платёжной карты. Торжественные проводы в небытие первого национального проекта — Универсальной электронной карты — тихо и незаметно прошли в прошлом году: в конце декабря Госдумой был принят закон, который окончательно закрыл этот многолетний...
 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:
How do you get the microwave to be in the egg!
Open the microwave.
Put the egg in.

Waiting: Bang!

Open the microwave.

Voila: the whole microwave is in the egg.

How do you catch an elephant in a cage?

Project the area with the elephant onto a plane.

Project the plane into a line.

You project a line into a point.

You put the point in the cage.

 

Japanese puzzle, watch from the third minute

 

Flowers of life

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