Interesting and Humour - page 3572
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Open the microwave.
Put the egg in.
Wait: Bang!
Opening the microwave.Voilà: The whole microwave is in the egg.
How do you get the microwave to be in the egg!
Open the microwave.
Put the egg in.
Waiting: Bang!
Open the microwave.Voila: the whole microwave is in the egg.
How do you catch an elephant in a cage?
Project the area with the elephant onto a plane.
Project the plane into a line.
You project a line into a point.
You put the point in the cage.
Japanese puzzle, watch from the third minute
Flowers of life