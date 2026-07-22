Interesting and Humour - page 2217

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Killer toilet.

В Бразилии болельщик погиб от сброшенного на него унитаза
В Бразилии болельщик погиб от сброшенного на него унитаза
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Один человек погиб в ходе столкновений фанатов за пределами стадиона в Бразилии 2 мая, сообщает местная пресса. На болельщика был сброшен унитаз. Инцидент произошёл после матча второго дивизиона чемпионата страны с участием клубов «Санта Круз» и «Парана» в Ресифи. Встреча завершилась вничью со счётом 1:1, а за пределами стадиона подрались фанаты обеих команд. Болельщики выламывали туалеты и бросали их вниз. По данным полиции, один из унитазов, брошенный с трибуны, угодил в человека, который в результате погиб.
 
 
 

Dido Florian Clu de Bunevial Armstrong is a British pop singer who performs under her real name Dido.

 

Theraphosa blondae or goliath tarantula is the largest spider in the world.


 
Fleder:

Theraphosa blondae or goliath tarantula is the largest spider in the world.


tin.....
 

Gymnocalycium Michanovicum is a 'mutant cactus' that is devoid of chlorophyll and can only grow when grafted onto another cactus.

 
 
Fleder:
The giraffe is a horse made according to the TOR
 
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