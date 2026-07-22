Interesting and Humour - page 2217
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Killer toilet.
Dido Florian Clu de Bunevial Armstrong is a British pop singer who performs under her real name Dido.
Theraphosa blondae or goliath tarantula is the largest spider in the world.
Theraphosa blondae or goliath tarantula is the largest spider in the world.
Gymnocalycium Michanovicum is a 'mutant cactus' that is devoid of chlorophyll and can only grow when grafted onto another cactus.