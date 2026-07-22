Interesting and Humour - page 2614
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You're a fool, Kuzya.
You can't tell the difference between a creative comment and a shat
I've said it all, you can ban it.
Why is there a polar bear in the forest?
GOOGLE IS THE MOST ACCURATE BROWSER !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Visualisation of a computer model of the flow of air around a cow
Visualisation of a computer model of the flow of air around a cow
This visualization shows that the udder region is under pressure and therefore produces more sweat and less temperature compared to the rest of the body. For bulls this would be practical, but for cows it is unclear. Apparently, the udder should be located on the head between the horns to ensure accelerated digestion of the milk and its conversion into bivalve-kefir, which is very useful for calves.
Air cooling is known to work at subsonic speeds. However, it appears that the cow is travelling faster than the speed of sound, so the conclusion made above can be considered correct.
Why is there a polar bear in the forest?
Why is there a naked woman in the woods?
Where does a polar bear come from in the forest?
)))