Interesting and Humour - page 550
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mercury and glucose. That's disgusting.
You shouldn't do that. I bet it's a tasty sugar pie.
I don't know, it looks like arthropod poop.
I don't understand what's being set on fire. What's the reaction, anyway.
Arbitrators! THERE IS A WAY OUT!!!
this video should be here for the mega-brains :)