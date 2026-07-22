Interesting and Humour - page 550

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Mischek:

mercury and glucose. That's disgusting.

You shouldn't do that. I bet the sugarcake is delicious.
 
MetaDriver:
You shouldn't do that. I bet it's a tasty sugar pie.
I don't know, it looks like arthropod poop.
 
Mischek:
I don't know, it looks like arthropod poop.
It's not very interesting on a plate. If you fill an egg with that stuff and then set it on fire in a public place... when it starts to hatch... there'd be a lot of noise...
 
 
MetaDriver: it's not very interesting on a plate. if you fill an egg with that stuff and then set it on fire in a public place... when it starts to hatch... there's a lot of noise...
I don't know what's being set on fire. What's the reaction, anyway.
 
Mathemat:
I don't understand what's being set on fire. What's the reaction, anyway.
I don't know, there's still
 

Arbitrators! THERE IS A WAY OUT!!!

 


 
tol64:


this video should be here for the mega-brains :)

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