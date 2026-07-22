Interesting and Humour - page 1378

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i_logic:

The Petrosianometer is off the charts

come on, joke's on, that's enough))))
 
 
 
 
rvv2006:
Seriously, I'm getting tired of shitposts.
 
rvv2006:
Tell me, do you have a brother in Moscow, Ulyanovsk?
 
peripatetikos:

Tolyan didn't make it to the window in time).

Is it okay to bring all the shit in here now?

 
peripatetikos:

Tolyana didn't make it to the window).


4.1 The User undertakes not to post on the website mql5.com and not to send anywhere via/through the website any materials of the following nature:

  1. Violating the law, containing threats and insults, discrediting others, violating the rights of citizens to privacy or public order, which are obscene, insulting, violating the common rules of good manners;

Read at your leisure.

 
 
i_logic:
Tell me, do you have a brother in Moscow, Ulyanovsk?
What does it matter?
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