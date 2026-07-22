Interesting and Humour - page 1378
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The Petrosianometer is off the charts
Tolyan didn't make it to the window in time).
Is it okay to bring all the shit in here now?
Tolyana didn't make it to the window).
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Tell me, do you have a brother in Moscow, Ulyanovsk?