Interesting and Humour - page 2892
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In reality, the most informative bars are an order of magnitude higher and depend on the selected TF. For example, according to my observations, for M5 it is about 800 bars, for D1 it is from 150 to 300 bars. The disadvantage of all these manipulations with the moving average is the fact that they have no theoretical basis and therefore lead to variable success.
Good morning.Gustave Caybotte (France, 1848 - 1894)
Good morning, good morning.
click on the picture
AO is MACD and AC is OsMA.
Is this humour or is it interesting?
he is a troll (or just a fool), my final opinion of him)
With kindness, kindness.
it is a chronic infection with the market) in fact, there is an acute phase of the disease characterizing the primary interest in financial markets ... if a person does not go away and get soaked in this business, that's it!
the disease becomes chronic and nothing can be done about it...... the market becomes part of life... becomes part of the neurochemical metabolism... forever...and whether a player is successful or not...nothing else can turn this passion away...and a person has to take at least a few charts a day to normalize his mood)... otherwise there will be discomfort and withdrawal ....
http://uafile.com.ua/get/151802/
there is a disease, or rather a viral disease, which is not included in ICD-10 and has not yet been recognised by the world community. but its existence is beyond doubt.....
it is a chronic infection with the market) in fact, there is an acute phase of the disease characterizing the primary interest in financial markets ... if a person does not go away and get soaked in this business, that's it!
the disease becomes chronic and nothing can be done about it...... the market becomes part of life... becomes part of the neurochemical metabolism... forever...and whether a player is successful or not...nothing else can turn this passion away...and a person has to take at least a few charts a day to normalize his mood)... otherwise there will be discomfort and withdrawal ....
Anything is healthier than popping vodka ))