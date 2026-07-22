Interesting and Humour - page 2892

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Yousufkhodja Sultonov:
In reality, the most informative bars are an order of magnitude higher and depend on the selected TF. For example, according to my observations, for M5 it is about 800 bars, for D1 it is from 150 to 300 bars. The disadvantage of all these manipulations with the moving average is the fact that they have no theoretical basis and therefore lead to variable success.
Is there no theoretical basis or do you not see any?
 
Sergey Golubev:

Good morning.

Gustave Caybotte (France, 1848 - 1894)

Good morning, good morning.

 

click on the picture


 
Dmitry Fedoseev:
AO is MACD and AC is OsMA.
exactly!!! Billy - found a bicycle)
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:
Is this humour or is it interesting?
it's humor.

he is a troll (or just a fool), my final opinion of him)
 
Yuri Evseenkov:

With kindness, kindness.

oh my gosh, I suddenly want one of these desks......... I'll go to the store)
 
there is a disease, or rather a viral disease, which is not included in ICD-10 and has not yet been recognised by the world community. but its existence is beyond doubt.....

it is a chronic infection with the market) in fact, there is an acute phase of the disease characterizing the primary interest in financial markets ... if a person does not go away and get soaked in this business, that's it!

the disease becomes chronic and nothing can be done about it...... the market becomes part of life... becomes part of the neurochemical metabolism... forever...and whether a player is successful or not...nothing else can turn this passion away...and a person has to take at least a few charts a day to normalize his mood)... otherwise there will be discomfort and withdrawal ....
[Deleted]  
 
Server Muradasilov:
Exchange business in Russia in the late 19th - early 20th centuries. Business description of all forms of transactions practiced at the stock exchange at that time, using stock exchange jargon. Brief explanation of economic meaning of events taking place at the stock exchange. Official rules for exchange transactions.


Do you have a description of how to build a time machine, by any chance? )) I don't think it's hard to find old newspapers at the Public Library
 
nowi:
there is a disease, or rather a viral disease, which is not included in ICD-10 and has not yet been recognised by the world community. but its existence is beyond doubt.....

it is a chronic infection with the market) in fact, there is an acute phase of the disease characterizing the primary interest in financial markets ... if a person does not go away and get soaked in this business, that's it!

the disease becomes chronic and nothing can be done about it...... the market becomes part of life... becomes part of the neurochemical metabolism... forever...and whether a player is successful or not...nothing else can turn this passion away...and a person has to take at least a few charts a day to normalize his mood)... otherwise there will be discomfort and withdrawal ....
Anything is healthier than popping vodka ))
 
Alexey Volchanskiy:
Anything is healthier than popping vodka ))
It's even cheaper to sip vodka sometimes...
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