Interesting and Humour - page 3946
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On 26 April 2016, the Arbitral Tribunal of the Oryol region had to decide whether or not the C programming language was a foreign language.
On 26 April 2016, the Arbitral Tribunal of the Oryol region had to decide whether or not the C programming language was a foreign language.
I think it doesn't matter that it's a programming language, what's important is that English words are used there. So Russian words must be duplicated.
Nonsense.
C has nothing to do with it. The whole point of the publication is in the last paragraph. Read it to the end.
Nonsense.
C has nothing to do with it. The whole point of the publication is in the last paragraph. Read to the end.
Velato programming language
Hello, world!
or
Taken fromhttps://habrahabr.ru/company/edison/blog/313334/
.
.
I read all the nonsense that Internet ombudsman Dmitry Marinichev said about mining, and I was once again convinced that the wonderful Russian fable writer I. A. Krylovwas right. Krylov:
"Trouble if a cobbler starts making pies,
And the cobbler starts to make the cobbler's boots..."