Interesting and Humour - page 3946

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On 26 April 2016, the Arbitral Tribunal of the Oryol region had to decide whether or not the C programming language was a foreign language.

 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

On 26 April 2016, the Arbitral Tribunal of the Oryol region had to decide whether or not the C programming language was a foreign language.

It doesn't seem to me that it doesn't matter that there is a construction from a programming language, what matters is that English words are used there. So the Russian words should be duplicated as well.
 
khorosh:
I think it doesn't matter that it's a programming language, what's important is that English words are used there. So Russian words must be duplicated.

Nonsense.

C has nothing to do with it. The whole point of the publication is in the last paragraph. Read it to the end.

 
СанСаныч Фоменко:

Nonsense.

C has nothing to do with it. The whole point of the publication is in the last paragraph. Read to the end.

If we're talking about people, a language is a tool for people to communicate. And a programming language is a tool for writing programs. So these are different things and I take what is written in the last paragraph as a joke, nothing more.
 

Velato programming language

Hello, world!


or


Taken fromhttps://habrahabr.ru/company/edison/blog/313334/

Velato - Esolang
Velato - Esolang
  • esolangs.org
Velato is an esoteric programming language by User:Rottytooth, which uses MIDI files as source code. Programs in Velato are defined by the pitch and order of notes. Velato is intended to allow for flexibility in composition, so functional programs will not necessarily sound like random notes. There is a tendency for Velato programs to have...
 
Sent it under the rink as a precaution.
 

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Крипту в массы. Правительство России обсудило перспективы майнинга
Крипту в массы. Правительство России обсудило перспективы майнинга
  • 2017.08.10
  • Копытин Виталий
  • life.ru
— Мы говорили о будущем этого сектора в России, учитывая, что он так быстро развивается в мире. В том числе речь шла о генераторах электрической энергии, около которых можно было бы ставить майнинговые центры. Но пока это дискуссия, конкретных проектов ещё нет. Чтобы такие центры развивались, необходимо подготовить соответствующее...
 
Server Muradasilov:

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I read all the nonsense that Internet ombudsman Dmitry Marinichev said about mining, and I was once again convinced that the wonderful Russian fable writer I. A. Krylovwas right. Krylov:

"Trouble if a cobbler starts making pies,
And the cobbler starts to make the cobbler's boots..."

  
Если к вам в дверь ломятся бандиты, попробуйте ломиться в нее с другой стороны. Это озадачит злоумышленников…
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