Interesting and Humour - page 2780
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That's a hell of a 50-yarder ))))
It's crazy that more than 60 banks helped him do that. A banker's conspiracy!
he was just put on edge )
he's just been put on the line.)
He got 60 billion from it. They don't give that much to fringe people!
Yeah, he didn't want to share, so he was punished or withdrew a yard for himself ))
ZS: 3 years, that's 16.6 yards a year and no one notices?
"I don't believe it")
Yeah, he didn't want to share, so he was punished or withdrew a yard for himself ))
ZS: 3 years, that's 16.6 yards a year and you don't notice?
"I don't believe it.
Candlestick combination - "Morning Star"
He got 60 billion from it. They don't give that much to fugitives!
Most likely debit 60,000 billion, credit 59,999 billion. But because the SC ruled one transaction for a million illegal, the damage is calculated as the whole volume of activity. Subsequently recalculated to 119,999. Read the practice of determining damages in Kirovles, for example. Numbers don't mean anything in these cases.
Most likely debit 60,000 billion, credit 59,999 billion. But because the SC ruled one transaction for a million illegal, the damage is calculated as the whole volume of activity. Subsequently recalculated to 119,999. Read the practice of determining damages in Kirovles, for example. Numbers do not mean anything in such cases.
Numbers have no effect on time limits, that's for sure!
If I were the president of Russia, everyone would have been walking on strings a long time ago.