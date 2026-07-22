Interesting and Humour - page 2780

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Server Muradasilov:

That's a hell of a 50-yarder ))))

It's crazy that over 60 banks helped him do that. A banker's conspiracy!
 
Alexey Busygin:
It's crazy that more than 60 banks helped him do that. A banker's conspiracy!
he was just put on the back burner)
 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:
he was just put on edge )
He agreed ("it should be me in his place, ...")
 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:
he's just been put on the line.)
He got 60 billion out of it. They don't give that much to an edge!
 
Alexey Busygin:
He got 60 billion from it. They don't give that much to fringe people!

Yeah, he didn't want to share, so he was punished or withdrew a yard for himself ))

ZS: 3 years, that's 16.6 yards a year and no one notices?

"I don't believe it")

 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:

Yeah, he didn't want to share, so he was punished or withdrew a yard for himself ))

ZS: 3 years, that's 16.6 yards a year and you don't notice?

"I don't believe it.

Just, too much of a hoot.
 

Candlestick combination - "Morning Star"

Files:
USDRURDaily.png  14 kb
 
Alexey Busygin:
He got 60 billion from it. They don't give that much to fugitives!

Most likely debit 60,000 billion, credit 59,999 billion. But because the SC ruled one transaction for a million illegal, the damage is calculated as the whole volume of activity. Subsequently recalculated to 119,999. Read the practice of determining damages in Kirovles, for example. Numbers don't mean anything in these cases.

 
Yury Kirillov:

Most likely debit 60,000 billion, credit 59,999 billion. But because the SC ruled one transaction for a million illegal, the damage is calculated as the whole volume of activity. Subsequently recalculated to 119,999. Read the practice of determining damages in Kirovles, for example. Numbers do not mean anything in such cases.

Numbers have no effect on time limits, that's for sure!

If I were the president of Russia, everyone would have been walking on strings a long time ago.

 
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Facebook пообещал начать «телепортацию» пользователей к 2025 году
Facebook пообещал начать «телепортацию» пользователей к 2025 году
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О планах компании «фактически создать телепорт» к 2025 году заявил технический директор Facebook Майк Шрепфер. «Facebook хочет создать устройство, которое позволит вам оказаться там, где вы хотите, с тем, с кем вы пожелаете, независимо от географических границ», — цитирует Business Insider его выступление во вторник перед открытием ежегодной...
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