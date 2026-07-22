Interesting and Humour - page 467
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I'm back!
Have you heard the thrushes singing bears?
A monument to the ruble in Tomsk.
Breadbox with lid "Delirium".
Breadbox with lid "Delirium".
Do you share the eura?
blundered through the google link, clicked on the link to the "Trinec comparison" discussion http://eu.battle.net/wow/ru/forum/topic/3129365264?page=2
I read the first post I came across:
Now I'm sitting here realising how out of touch I am - I don't understand modern slang at all :)
Men, tell me a tip! How do I get my 18-year-old nerd off my laptop and unlimited, no - no - no internet?
So far I've changed the password to wi-fi, I can see he's sulking, but he's not letting on. Not in the army.