Interesting and Humour - page 467

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I'm back!

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Have you heard the thrushes singing bears?

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A monument to the ruble in Tomsk.


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Breadbox with lid "Delirium".


 
peripatetikos:

Breadbox with lid "Delirium".


and under the lid "Pete"
 

Do you share the eura?

 
IgorM:

blundered through the google link, clicked on the link to the "Trinec comparison" discussion http://eu.battle.net/wow/ru/forum/topic/3129365264?page=2

I read the first post I came across:

Now I'm sitting here realising how out of touch I am - I don't understand modern slang at all :)

Men, tell me a tip! How do I get my 18-year-old nerd off my laptop and unlimited, no - no - no internet?

So far I've changed the password to wi-fi, I can see he's sulking, but he's not letting on. Not in the army.

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