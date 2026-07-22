Interesting and Humour - page 4553
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Lamb.
Wrong, it's not a perdimonol.
Wrong, it's not a perdimonol.
there he is, he can see it:
bird of paradise?
Wrong, it's not a perdimonol.
Perdi is to lose. Did you find it in the picture? ))))))))
there he is, he sees it:
bird of paradise?
Show the programmer
Show the programmer
mimosa?
A mimosaic. Only a very small one.
A source of superpowers I want
Perdi - to lose. Did you find it in the picture? ))))))))
If you google it, it is a French word meaning big round eyes expressing great surprise.
If you Google it, it's a French word meaning big round eyes expressing intense surprise.
How about this?
How about this?
You don't have to pull out part of the word, just write the whole thing in Russian in a search engine.
You don't have to pull out part of the word, just write the whole word in Russian in a search engine.
Different approaches to the problem - different results )))))))))))))