Interesting and Humour - page 4553

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Сергей Таболин:

Lamb.

Wrong, it's not a perdimonol.

 
Vitalii Ananev:

Wrong, it's not a perdimonol.

there he is, he can see it:

bird of paradise?

[Deleted]  
Vitalii Ananev:

Wrong, it's not a perdimonol.

Perdi is to lose. Did you find it in the picture? ))))))))

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

there he is, he sees it:

bird of paradise?

Bird of paradise

Show the programmer

 
Dmitry Fedoseev:

Show the programmer

mimosa?

 

A mimosaic. Only a very small one.

A source of superpowers I want

 
Сергей Таболин:

Perdi - to lose. Did you find it in the picture? ))))))))

If you google it, it is a French word meaning big round eyes expressing great surprise.

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Vitalii Ananev:

If you Google it, it's a French word meaning big round eyes expressing intense surprise.

How about this?

 
Сергей Таболин:

How about this?

You don't have to pull out part of the word, just write the whole thing in Russian in a search engine.

[Deleted]  
Vitalii Ananev:

You don't have to pull out part of the word, just write the whole word in Russian in a search engine.

Different approaches to the problem - different results )))))))))))))

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