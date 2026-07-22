Interesting and Humour - page 2909

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Alexander Voronkov:
In 15 to 20 seconds. It took 30 seconds to accelerate on the ground. But it doesn't look like the altitude is 4,500.
 
Dmitry Fedoseev:
In 15 to 20 seconds. It took 30 seconds to accelerate on the ground. But it doesn't look like the altitude is 4,500.
 
 
 
 
 
And keeping money in vodka is profitable, the price only goes up. But it's hard not to drain the deposit.
 
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Вирус, похищающий банковские пароли, обнаружен в магазине Google Play
Вирус, похищающий банковские пароли, обнаружен в магазине Google Play
  • bankir.ru
Эксперты «Лаборатории Касперского» обнаружили в официальном магазине Google Play под видом невинной игры вирус, способный осуществлять перехват SMS от банков с одноразовыми паролями для денежных транзакций. Как сообщили порталу Банкир.Ру в «Лаборатории Касперского», речь идет об одном из самых опасных мобильных троянцев, атакующих пользователей...
 
16-летний геймер из Москвы выиграл месяц жизни с порнозвездой
16-летний геймер из Москвы выиграл месяц жизни с порнозвездой
  • 2016.02.23
  • lifenews.ru
16-летний школьник из Москвы Руслан Щедрин стал обладателем необычного подарка ко Дню защитника Отечества. Юноша оказался 100-тысячным пользователем сайта, который продаёт вооружение для игр, и в качестве приза получил месяц жизни с порнозвездой в одном из столичных отелей. — Сначала я не поверил, но когда понял, что это правда, то поблагодарил...
 
михаил потапыч:

On a table in a completely dark room lies a deck of 52 cards. Ten of them are turned upside down and spread across the deck. You can't distinguish them by touch, you can't turn on the light, you can't take the cards out of the room.

Assignment: Divide the deck into two parts so that each has an equal number of cards face down.
divide the deck in half and turn one half upside down
1...290229032904290529062907290829092910291129122913291429152916...4979
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