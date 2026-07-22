Interesting and Humour - page 2909
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In 15 to 20 seconds. It took 30 seconds to accelerate on the ground. But it doesn't look like the altitude is 4,500.
On a table in a completely dark room lies a deck of 52 cards. Ten of them are turned upside down and spread across the deck. You can't distinguish them by touch, you can't turn on the light, you can't take the cards out of the room.
Assignment: Divide the deck into two parts so that each has an equal number of cards face down.