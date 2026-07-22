Interesting and Humour - page 438
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He's alive, in the hospital.
With a fractured spine?
An acquaintance of mine told me a story.
He was installing some kind of software in a government office. On the firm's website, only the 64-bit version was available for download, and the software was a simple 32-bit "Hryusha". Well, he calls to support with a legitimate question: How, in fact? The answer support swept away the friend classically patsatol: "And you divide the file in half - here you have 32 bits".
Dinner in the sky or hold your plate!
Candy babies in Olga Guzhevnikova's sweet photo project
Batka is having fun