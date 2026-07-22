Interesting and Humour - page 438

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Mischek:

He's alive, in the hospital.

With a fractured spine? The video didn't show whether he was alive or not.
 
fyords:
With a fractured spine?
Not only that. He's patched up, he can walk, he's even more or less healthy as far as I'm concerned.
 

 
peripatetikos 2012.07.03 15:48
muallch:

An acquaintance of mine told me a story.

He was installing some kind of software in a government office. On the firm's website, only the 64-bit version was available for download, and the software was a simple 32-bit "Hryusha". Well, he calls to support with a legitimate question: How, in fact? The answer support swept away the friend classically patsatol: "And you divide the file in half - here you have 32 bits".

People seem to have a very good sense of humor.))
Nah... It was said in all seriousness!
 
 
 
 

Batka is having fun

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