Interesting and Humour - page 4205
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Does sleep itself last the entire 1/3 of your life? If you ask me, the device is just on charge most of the time.
That's what I'm saying - it's a shame if the resources are not used at all during this time
Perhaps after a while the question will arise of whether androids can be considered members of society or whether they are just property
First there will be slavery and serfdom, then they will rise up and mingle with humans
androids will be offended to be called that, they will demand the name "artificial person"
and then we will see if the symbiosis works or not.)
First there will be slavery and serfdom, then they will rise up and mix with humans
the android will be offended, they will demand the name "artificial person"
and then we'll see if we get a symbiosis or not)
and they will be called androamericans )))))))
and maybe by this point people themselves will become androids
and they will be called andro-Americans )))))))
and maybe by this point people themselves will become androids
and demand their participation in politics and movies
Of course, mixing is very likely.)
That's what I'm saying - it's a shame if resources are not used at all during this time
My point is that expectations of resource utilization during OS time are probably a bit high, since actual sleep time only takes up a tiny fraction of total time (1/3 of lifetime) while the device is on charge. In other words, you think, that you use only 66% of resources instead of 100%, and 33% are wasted, but in practice you use all 100%, because without recharging there is no way and OS itself time is less than 1%, for example.
Okay, used 66% - with the OS will be available as much as 67%, not a big difference, it seems.
I remembered that there were times when I realized that I was in a dream and continued to be there, trying to influence something, so I dreamt and dreamed to myself... such dreams were repeated, with the same awareness of where I was
Better yet, get busy... and don't go surfing the net.
My point is that the expectation of resource usage during OS is probably a bit high, since the sleep time only takes up a tiny fraction of the total time (1/3 of life) while the device is on charge. In other words, you think, that you use only 66% of resources instead of 100%, and 33% are wasted, but in practice you use all 100%, because without recharging there is no way and OS itself time is less than 1%, for example.
Okay, used 66% - with the OS will be available as much as 67%, not a big difference, it seems.
I remembered that there were times when I realized that I was in a dream and continued to be there, trying to influence something, so I dreamt and dreamt to myself... such dreams were repeated, still with the same awareness of where I was
dream within a dream...
it's a very interesting condition.
I personally used to check if I was really in a dream.
i.e. i woke myself up while dreaming. i found myself back in the dream. but it was still the same dream
)