Interesting and Humour - page 4292
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Two fans discussing the 2018 World Cup.
One: - Perhaps it's time for the ROC to set up its own football team.
Second: - You can't.
First: - Why not?
Second: - A goal against the ROC team would be regarded as an insult to feelings.
If the championship is held in a Muslim country, our priests will play with "Allahu Akbar" inscribed on their robes. Out of a sense of tolerance.
It's full of digital advocates - it's for you, personally
Wallets, passwords, mistresses. How Yandex leaked your secrets.
So these are public documents that are already in the public domain.
No scoop.
Journalists are just making a big deal out of nothing.
old songs about the main thing:
So these are public documents that are already in the public domain.
No sensationalism.
Journalists make a big deal out of nothing, as usual.
What do they know, username, date of birth, phone number, email address, maybe something else? I don't care, almost any entity we give this information to knows it.
There are people who have dozens of e-mail accounts, several phones. And some even have more than one passport.
It's full of digital advocates - it's for you, personally
Wallets, passwords, mistresses. How Yandex leaked your secrets
It was also on the lauded Dukascopy account.
In general, people have become globally insolent and are prying into our pockets unscrupulously.
Carl stole a MacLaren from Clara, Clara stole a Corvette from Carl
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Carl and Clara may have grown old, but through the years they carry on their passion. All looking to steal from each other.
I have more complaints about money. They had a small amount of Yandex money. They said I wasn't using my wallet and instead of paying interest on that money they cancelled it. Insolence.
I had the same thing on the lauded Dukascopy account.
Generally speaking, people have grown arrogant and are shamelessly picking our pockets.
So what about Yandex!
There's billions in card charges for the poor. And that's nothing.
We live in a world where paper is primary, not people.
There was a story on TV where a man was pronounced dead and buried. And he went on living without knowing it. And then he decided to get married, and marriage is always a disaster, and he just collapsed. He goes to the registry office with his bride, and they say he's been dead for six months, and we don't register marriages with dead people. Then he had to go to court for a year to come back to life.
Now imagine that the passport is in electronic form and then it glitches or some other electronic disaster. And where to? To the judicial site! And if the algorithm does not provide for such a case? And there is no person! It is enough to destroy a person's documents, not the person himself.
I'm here every month entering my water meter readings on the Moscow government website. A procedure equal to the Battle of Tsushima. I have been struggling for three years, no less.
So what about Yandex!
...
I've been entering my water meter readings every month on the Moscow government website. A procedure equal to the Battle of Tsushima. I've been struggling for three years, no less.
Here, I do the same thing in Kaliningrad.
When they're aseptic, when they're not ...
I mean, instead of thinking, I'm putting in ...
If Erdogan knew that he had such a manager for Turkey (which he did not appoint) ... he would ...
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By the way, things are different here.
The managers here always answer and often communicate with us.
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"Management's public responsibility is the key to the company's success."
Try saying that somewhere in a Western or Russian firm... You will either be dismissed or ignored and banned.
My point is ... this is my second post about it ...
Okay... more specific ...
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Alan. Watching football right now, I guess...
Programmer. He is highly respected for the fact that instead of banning, he "turns on the brain" and understands the situation.
By the way, he was the first to want to make a discussion with Russian moderators, and always defends the wrongly banned.
Marco.
He is a programmer. He is always helping beginner programmers on the forum.
He is also a very respected guy (I guess he used to root for Belgium in football these days).
Eleni.
She is not a programmer, but she is very knowledgeable in signals and MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5. She is just a pro at it and MK appointed her as a moderator.
She helps newbies. There are even branches, e.g.
[branch name is for Eleni].
She is very well respected by beginners.
Kate, the English-speaking moderator of the English part of the forum.
He is a coder. He moderates the forum - when we are all asleep.
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And here - all men?
[I won't go any further].
After all, the division of forum parts is simply a division by language: in what language a comrade at the moment finds it easier to communicate - that's how he communicates ...
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I don't pretend to be anything decisive ... But I think the inclusion of someone "not their RF" on the moderator team (excuse me) - would be a big plus.
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This was my second post on this (with more specifics).
By the way, the Chinese are also in our English ... and why not here in russian?
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I transfer admins' posts from here into English from my pocket (e.g. Renat's posts) ... so does e.g. moderator Alan with machine translation (which, by the way, is quite well-known to local Russian moderators) ... So what admins post here is also known in English .....
And here? Why here moderators only speak Russian (from birth, and for moderating)?
It's a section not by nationalities, but by how and who at a given moment wants to talk in what language ...
It's not the RF part of the forum ....
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That's all news