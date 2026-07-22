Interesting and Humour - page 2273

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newdigital:
A billion invisible Chinese

Write it correctly in Russian, then there will be fewer problems with translations.

visible-invisible

 
Contender:

Write it correctly in Russian, then there will be fewer problems with translations.

see-it-all

It's not my joke (I don't google russian to english).
 
newdigital:
It's not my joke (I don't Google Russian into English).
What is the joke? In Russian, it says that the Chinese are apparently (meaning "probably") invisible.
 

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К крушению поездов в Подмосковье привела боязнь остаться без премии
К крушению поездов в Подмосковье привела боязнь остаться без премии
  • www.rbc.ru
Ремонтные бригады РЖД не прекратили движение поездов на участке Бекасово - Нара из-за опасения потерять премию, утверждается в распространенном 29 мая сообщении представителя СК Владимира Маркина. Именно на этом участке 20 мая произошло столкновение двух поездов, в результате которого погибли шесть человек, а еще 50 получили ранения. Тогда грузовой поезд столкнулся с пассажирским, следовавшим по маршруту Москва - Кишинев. По информации следователей, система поощрения и наказания ремонтных бригад напрямую связана с тем, останавливается ли движение поездов на время проведения работ или нет. Остановка влечет за собой снижение премии. Таким образом, о внеплановом ремонте на участке Бекасово - Нара не были проинформированы участники движения, а оно само не было прекращено.
 
Contender:
What's the joke? It says in Russian that the Chinese are apparently (meaning "probably") invisible.
I was the one who tried to replicate what was being done here. Some of it worked, some of it didn't.
Гугл транслейт детектед
Гугл транслейт детектед
  • www.adme.ru
Каждый из нас хотя бы иногда, но пользуется онлайн-переводчиками — это быстро, удобно, но, к сожалению, далеко не всегда правильно. Зато почти всегда весело, и пользователи с удовольствием выкладывают в сеть забавные контексты, которые выдает им та или иная система. Сразу становится ясно, откуда берутся все убийственные меню и вывески в разных...
 
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Три фактора, от которых зависит успех нового бизнеса / Slon.ru
Три фактора, от которых зависит успех нового бизнеса / Slon.ru
  • 2014.05.29
  • republic.ru
Создание и выпуск инновационного технологического продукта, с одной стороны, творческое действо, а с другой – жестко расписанный процесс. Про этот процесс написаны целые книги, и тем не менее это одна из самых сложных вещей в технологическом бизнесе. Именно от него зависит успех всего начинания. На самом деле, если упрощать, то успех продукта –...
 
 
copyright
Китайские копии мировых достопримечательностей. Обсуждение на LiveInternet - Российский Сервис Онлайн-Дневников
Китайские копии мировых достопримечательностей. Обсуждение на LiveInternet - Российский Сервис Онлайн-Дневников
  • Mages Queen
  • postomania.ru
Китайцы - большие любители всё копировать. При чем, копируют они не только электронику, одежду и автомобили, но и мировые достопримечательности и даже целые города. "Триумфальная арка" на входе в торговый центр New South China Mall в городе Дунгуань. New South China Mall  известен тем, что является крупнейшим торговым центром в мире, но в...
 

BAC - Geneva,

ITER - Marseille,

xxx - ?Hamburg...

They'll sink England, you bet they will. And they'll say they did. New Atlantis.

Термоядерный гигантизм
Термоядерный гигантизм
  • 2014.05.29
  • lenta.ru
Недавно в Московском физико-техническом институте состоялась российская презентация проекта ИТЭР, в рамках которого планируется создать термоядерный реактор, работающий по принципу токамака. Группа ученых из России рассказала о международном проекте и об участии российских физиков в создании этого объекта. «Лента.ру» посетила презентацию ИТЭР и...
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