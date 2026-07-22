Interesting and Humour - page 2273
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A billion invisible Chinese
Write it correctly in Russian, then there will be fewer problems with translations.
visible-invisible
Write it correctly in Russian, then there will be fewer problems with translations.
see-it-all
It's not my joke (I don't Google Russian into English).
*
What's the joke? It says in Russian that the Chinese are apparently (meaning "probably") invisible.
BAC - Geneva,
ITER - Marseille,
xxx - ?Hamburg...
They'll sink England, you bet they will. And they'll say they did. New Atlantis.