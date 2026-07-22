Interesting and Humour - page 1366

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Life without smartphones:

(Russian can be selected in subtitles)


 

don't want to go home! yagdterer


 
server:
Little Red Riding Hood walks through the woods, and here comes the Grey Wolf:
Little Red Riding Hood, do you want me to kiss you in a place no one has ever kissed before?
Little Red Riding Hood (inhaling a cigarette):
In the basket or what?!


Red Riding Hood with experience))
 

Unexpectedly. )))

 
tol64:

Unexpectedly. )))

It's a pleasure))
 
tol64:

Unexpectedly. )))

Plagiarised by Masyanya:


 



 

The girl is tough.

Masyana's unparalleled... eh, those were the days.

 
 

rvv2006:

Terrorist corpse taken alive

That reminds me, I saw this today:


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