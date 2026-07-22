Interesting and Humour - page 1366
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Life without smartphones:
(Russian can be selected in subtitles)
don't want to go home! yagdterer
Little Red Riding Hood walks through the woods, and here comes the Grey Wolf:
Little Red Riding Hood, do you want me to kiss you in a place no one has ever kissed before?
Little Red Riding Hood (inhaling a cigarette):
In the basket or what?!
Unexpectedly. )))
Unexpectedly. )))
Unexpectedly. )))
Plagiarised by Masyanya:
The girl is tough.
Masyana's unparalleled... eh, those were the days.
rvv2006:
Terrorist corpse taken alive
That reminds me, I saw this today: