Interesting and Humour - page 3459
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So does he eat them or does he make them?
The "academic" bit him after all (:
A piece of amber was found with a dinosaur's tail on it.
And there's no trace of blood - there's no DNA to isolate.
The "academic" bit him after all (:
What is this? A modern children's fairy tale?
Will it be taught in school literature classes?
I wonder how they will get out of the situation .............