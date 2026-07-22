Interesting and Humour - page 3459

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Vladimir Tkach:
So does he eat them or does he make them?
he is not wasting his time )
 
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Феномен британских учёных: зачем они делают свои "бесполезные" открытия?
Феномен британских учёных: зачем они делают свои "бесполезные" открытия?
  • 2016.12.11
  • Юлия Шуляк
  • life.ru
"Британские учёные выяснили, что мини-юбки продлевают женщинам жизнь". "Британские исследователи доказали, что сон на левой стороне помогает быстрее и лучше заснуть". "Учёным удалось выяснить, что, играя в боулинг, дети или взрослые могут начать бегать по дорожкам и в итоге застрять в механизме, который устанавливает кегли". Кстати, на...
 
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Нанотрубки превратили в штампы для печати электронных схем
Нанотрубки превратили в штампы для печати электронных схем
  • 2016.12.10
  • nplus1.ru
Инженеры Массачусетского технологического института (MIT) создали высокоточный метод печати электронных схем на твердых и гибких поверхностях. Для этого разработчики используют штампы из углеродных нанотрубок и электропроводящие чернила. Разрешение метода достигает двух-трех микрон — в десятки раз лучше аналогичных способов печати. Описание...
 
 
 

A piece of amber was found with a dinosaur's tail on it.

And there's no trace of blood - there's no DNA to isolate.

 
Vitalie Postolache:

The "academic" bit him after all (:

What is this? A modern children's fairy tale?

Will it be taught in school literature classes?

 
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Quantum walks of interacting fermions on a cycle graph
Quantum walks of interacting fermions on a cycle graph
  • 2016.09.29
  • Aharonov, Y.
  • www.nature.com
The remainder of the paper has the following structure: first, we introduce the model of symmetrical two-electron quantum walk on a cycle graph of arbitrary size. After the introduction of the model we study the dynamics of electrons in the cases with and without an interaction between them. The case of interacting electrons is studied in...
 

I wonder how they will get out of the situation .............

СМИ: российской ОС отказали в лицензии на популярные шрифты
СМИ: российской ОС отказали в лицензии на популярные шрифты
  • 2016.12.12
  • iz.ru
Разработчик российской операционной системы (ОС) Astra Linux не смог получить права на популярные шрифты, в частности Times New Roman, стандартный для ведомственных документов, из-за санкций в отношении РФ. Об этом пишет газета «Коммерсантъ» со ссылкой на директора центра «НПО РусБИТех» и руководителя коллектива разработчиков Astra Linux Юрия...
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