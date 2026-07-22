Interesting and Humour - page 3566
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There's an old anecdote to that effect:
A man and his wife went to Africa, a year later he calls his mother and says:
- Mum, we had a son, Natasha has no milk, the baby is being fed by a black woman. Can you imagine, the baby has turned black!
- Vasya, I have five sons, I had no milk either, you were fed by a cow, but only you grew horns!
By the way, have you seen that the help has added new sections, in particular Mathematics:
Several libraries are available for performing calculations in different areas of mathematics:
By the way, have you seen that Help has added new sections, notably Mathematics:
And where to laugh?
This is from the "Interesting" section.
the excuse doesn't work, the thread is interesting and humorous.
I.e. if interesting, then funny should be otherwise the post does not pass the conditions set in the subject.
so it's a flood )If it were called: "interesting or humor", the post would have passed the terms of the branch.
the excuse doesn't work, the thread is interesting and humorous.
I.e. if interesting, then funny should be otherwise the post does not pass the conditions set in the subject.
so it's a flood).But if the post was called: "interesting or humor", then the post would have passed under the conditions of the branch.
the excuse doesn't work, the thread is interesting and humorous.
I.e. if interesting, then funny should be otherwise the post does not pass the conditions set in the subject.
so it's a flood).but if the thread title: "interesting or humor," the post would be well within the conditions of the branch.