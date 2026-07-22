Interesting and Humour - page 3566

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Nikolay Demko:

There's an old anecdote to that effect:
A man and his wife went to Africa, a year later he calls his mother and says:
- Mum, we had a son, Natasha has no milk, the baby is being fed by a black woman. Can you imagine, the baby has turned black!
- Vasya, I have five sons, I had no milk either, you were fed by a cow, but only you grew horns!
 
Nikolay Demko:
Cool, I didn't know they made such DNA tests. I should get one for myself, I've got a lot mixed up in there...
 

By the way, have you seen that the help has added new sections, in particular Mathematics:

Several libraries are available for performing calculations in different areas of mathematics:

  • Statistics- functions for working with various distributions from probability theory
  • Fuzzy Logic- fuzzy logic library, which implements the Mamdani and Sugeno fuzzy logic systems
  • ALGLIB- data analysis (clustering, decision trees, linear regression, neural networks), differential equation solutions, Fourier transforms, numerical integration, optimization problems, statistical analysis and more.

 
fff
 
Vladimir Karputov:

By the way, have you seen that Help has added new sections, notably Mathematics:

And where to laugh?
 
Alexey Volchanskiy:
And where to laugh?
This is from the "I wonder" section.
 
Vladimir Karputov:
This is from the "Interesting" section.

the excuse doesn't work, the thread is interesting and humorous.

I.e. if interesting, then funny should be otherwise the post does not pass the conditions set in the subject.

so it's a flood )

If it were called: "interesting or humor", the post would have passed the terms of the branch.
 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:

the excuse doesn't work, the thread is interesting and humorous.

I.e. if interesting, then funny should be otherwise the post does not pass the conditions set in the subject.

so it's a flood).

But if the post was called: "interesting or humor", then the post would have passed under the conditions of the branch.
What do you want to bet that Vladimir won't take his post from here? )))))))))))))))
 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:

the excuse doesn't work, the thread is interesting and humorous.

I.e. if interesting, then funny should be otherwise the post does not pass the conditions set in the subject.

so it's a flood).

but if the thread title: "interesting or humor," the post would be well within the conditions of the branch.
Let the aftar urgently renamed and on or ))))
 
Instead of giggling, you'd better start mastering the statistical library.
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