Interesting and Humour - page 1949
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Interesting & Humorous
Yoschik, 2013.12.21 18:13
Do you know why cats do that?
They have glands in the corner of their mouth that secrete pheromones that only other felines can smell. This is their way of marking creatures they value and treat as "their own", or their territory if they rub against a corner, for example. This is how a cat tells others - this is my value, do not touch. This is my mother, father, brother, sister, friend (in this case)
Do you know why cats do that?
They have glands in the corner of their mouth that secrete pheromones that only other felines can smell. It is their way of identifying other creatures they value, treating them as "their own", or marking their territory, if they rub against a corner. This is how a cat tells others - this is my value, do not touch. This is my mother, father, brother, sister, friend (in this case)
Well, he'd mark his side, his leg...
The cat's got it wrong, but he wants a New Year's present, so he's humiliating the bastard.
Well, you should mark your side, your leg...
The kitty's messed up, but he wants a New Year's present, so he's humiliating the bastard.
Two carnations for Comrade Stalin" was held in Moscow's Red Square today. Access to Stalin's tomb was opened and hundreds of morons were able to lay flowers at the tomb of the leader.
Two carnations for Comrade Stalin" was held in Moscow's Red Square today. Access to Stalin's tomb was opened and hundreds of morons were able to lay flowers at the tomb of the leader.
I have a cat... likes hedgehogs.
All cats are thieves