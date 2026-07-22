Interesting and Humour - page 1607
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They don't like anybody. Only cats. I get it. All programmers are cat people. I almost got banned yesterday.
Dogs are better anyway.
This is how they teach programming.
Vote for your nephew in the nationwide creative competition for children and young people. Button to vote and you have to put the puzzle together.
Well his video is really not a bad video to watch.
http://konkurs.zvezdaudachi.com/catalog/0/5/id/18575
http://konkurs.zvezdaudachi.com/catalog/5/5/id/18574
Here's his advert for a wooden iPhone case)
Gea
If so, it was the Olympic flame that was on the plan to visit the Moscow underground.
This torch is called the Olympic lamp. There are 6 of them, each with a flame of the original in case the torch goes out.
That's right, there's no time to waste. They'll go like that now. With a lamp.
And no one needs it (I would have taken it
I changed my avatar (it was better).
And no one needs it (I would have taken it
You know why? Because it looks like a cat :)
)
It's nice with a tail, but this one's kind of big.