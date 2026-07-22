Interesting and Humour - page 848
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'The Three Graces' is one of the early works by Italian Renaissance artist Raphael, believed to have been painted around 1504.
The painting depicts the three Graces, - Innocence, Beauty and Love
Just something very photorealistic for 1504. ))
Here's the original:
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Wikipedia >>> http://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/Три_грации_(Raphael)
Photorealistic oil paintings by the artist Steve Mills. But you can't see it on the monitor (it looks like a photo) as if you see it in real life. ))
More >>> http://blog.imhonet.ru/author/rybasov/post/2746593/
Wikipedia
I've been cheated again.
Who dares! )
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The signal challenge:
Yes, it can. Because with so many options for hand positions and colours of lights, you get 441 combinations.
bad uncle
...
The problem with the signals:
Yes, it can. Because with so many options for hand positions and colours of lights, you get 441 combinations.
And with this number of combinations, it is even possible to temporarily suspend the war and distract the bad uncle. )))
Mischek:
The signal problem:Tol64:
Yes, it can. Because with so many options for hand positions and colours of lights, you get 441 combinations.