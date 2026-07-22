Interesting and Humour - page 4002
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If it's for me, I'm speaking for myself. From life.
Write, 'I', not 'we'. Punching faces and then hugging each other - not me, I don't need that.
It's disgusting when they smile sweetly and sweetly at you, but pocket their own money...
It's an allegory if anything...
Our people can beat each other up - it's their internal affair - but five minutes later they can sit side by side in a trench against the real enemy and close their chests to each other.
These smiling people cannot understand us. Never. Let them keep on smiling falsely. We do not believe them.
If a man smiles at you, it doesn't necessarily mean he's up to something nefarious against you. Suspicion is a bad trait. As long as the person has not done anything wrong to you, you should treat him well and not suspect him of all mortal sins.
Do you have to beat yourselves up to protect your comrade with your chest?) Can't we treat each other in a civilized manner without a drunken brawl?
...
No, it's not. Amercans are nice to talk to and hang out with... and ours sit around in a dull, bullshit mood.
Were you involved in trench warfare?
I never would have guessed that!
As for "respectful" in and out of place in every post -- there is no "respect" here and there never has been
Maybe I was unlucky -- but everyone who smiled and was polite all the time -- turned out to be a real ***** in fact.
It comes to mind:
All right, all right. We're done here. Otherwise this conversation will turn into a bad one.
Every nation has its own mentality. Let's stop there.
I'll delete the rest of my posts on this subject.
About the "respect" in and out of place in every post -- there is no "respect" here and there never has been
Maybe I was unlucky -- but everyone who smiled and was polite all the time -- turned out to be a real asshole in fact.
That reminds me:
The husband comes home unexpectedly and finds his wife naked, her hands handcuffed, a ball gag in her mouth, clothes pegs on her tits, her legs tied, and her lover with a lash and a leather mask.
A silent scene.
The husband says, "Well, I guess it's no use beating you... "It's no use beating you...
The grumbling dog finally fell asleep.
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Good night!
The grumbling dog finally fell asleep.
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Good night!
Are the cats not yelling outside the window?