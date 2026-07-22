Interesting and Humour - page 3629
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
That is to say, in countries untouched by the authorities the workers and peasants continue to be educated by these methods??
Yes, and the results are amazing. Take the list of Nobel Prizes, for example. You could have the Oscars. I mean, in all fields.
Now, unfortunately, they are being banned too. What will happen, it's hard to imagine.
Yes, and the results are amazing. Take the list of Nobel Prizes, for example. You could have the Oscars. I mean, in all fields.
Now, unfortunately, they are being banned too. What will happen is hard to imagine.
Can I say that again? The shortest way to the Nobel Prize is through the rod???
Absolutely.
.
Can I say that again? The shortest way to the Nobel Prize is through the rod???
Yes, and the results are amazing. Take the list of Nobel Prizes, for example. You could have the Oscars. I mean, in all fields.
Now, unfortunately, they are being banned too. What will happen is hard to imagine.
I remember back in the Middle Ages, Prince Hamlet of Denmark asked himself this question... ...for a different reason.
It was only in the twentieth century that the right Shurik gave the answer to this question.
Caneshna, it's better to break the child right away so that he becomes silkily obedient... and go on living without wondering who he turned out to be.
Never mind... Whoever claims that Nobel Prizes and Oscars are an indicator of the education of the country in question - hmmm... okay, I'll shut up.
Never mind... Whoever claims that Nobel Prizes and Oscars are a measure of the education of the country in question - hmmm... okay, I'll shut up.
ArtistBrecht Vandenbroucke