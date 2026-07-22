Interesting and Humour - page 3629

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Alexey Viktorov:
That is to say, in countries untouched by the authorities the workers and peasants continue to be educated by these methods??

Yes, and the results are amazing. Take the list of Nobel Prizes, for example. You could have the Oscars. I mean, in all fields.

Now, unfortunately, they are being banned too. What will happen, it's hard to imagine.

 
Yuriy Asaulenko:

Yes, and the results are amazing. Take the list of Nobel Prizes, for example. You could have the Oscars. I mean, in all fields.

Now, unfortunately, they are being banned too. What will happen is hard to imagine.

Can I do it again? The shortest way to the Nobel Prize is through the rod???
 
Alexey Viktorov:
Can I say that again? The shortest way to the Nobel Prize is through the rod???

Absolutely.

О вреде огурцов
Упражнение в сравнительной логике и математической статистике
 
Огурцы вас погубят! Каждый съеденный огурец приближает вас к смерти. Удивительно, как думающие люди до сих пор не распознали смертоносности этого растительного продукта и даже прибегают к его названию для сравнения в положительном смысле («как огурчик!»). И несмотря ни на что, производство консервированных огурцов растет.
С огурцами связаны все главные телесные недуги и все вообще людские несчастья.
Практически все люди, страдающие хроническими заболеваниями, ели огурцы. Эффект явно кумулятивен.
99,9% всех людей, умерших от рака, при жизни ели огурцы.
100% всех солдат ели огурцы.
99,7% всех лиц, ставших жертвами автомобильных и авиационных катастроф, употребляли огурцы в пищу в течение двух недель, предшествовавших фатальному несчастному случаю.
93,1% всех малолетних преступников происходят из семей, где огурцы потребляли постоянно.
Есть данные и о том, что вредное действие огурцов сказывается очень долго: среди людей, родившихся в 1839 г. и питавшихся впоследствии огурцами, смертность равна 100%. Все лица рождения 1869...1879 гг. имеют дряблую морщинистую кожу, потеряли почти все зубы, практически ослепли (если болезни, вызванные потреблением огурцов, не свели их уже давно в могилу). Еще более убедителен результат, полученный известным коллективом ученых-медиков: морские свинки, которым принудительно скармливали по 20 фунтов огурцов в день в течение месяца, потеряли всякий аппетит!
Единственный способ избежать вредного действия огурцов – изменить диету. Ешьте, например, суп из болотных орхидей. От него, насколько нам известно, еще никто не умирал.

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Alexey Viktorov:
Can I say that again? The shortest way to the Nobel Prize is through the rod???
Never mind... Whoever claims that Nobel Prizes and Oscars are a measure of the education of the country in question - hmmm... okay, I'll shut up.
 
Yuriy Asaulenko:

Yes, and the results are amazing. Take the list of Nobel Prizes, for example. You could have the Oscars. I mean, in all fields.

Now, unfortunately, they are being banned too. What will happen is hard to imagine.

So still: to beat or not to beat?

I remember back in the Middle Ages, Prince Hamlet of Denmark asked himself this question... ...for a different reason.

It was only in the twentieth century that the right Shurik gave the answer to this question.

 
Dmitry Fedoseev:

Caneshna, it's better to break the child right away so that he becomes silkily obedient... and go on living without wondering who he turned out to be.
He did not break down - he became a military man, but he often mentions how he got paid for smoking - so what does he say - I brought him up, I only said that he became meaner fighting...
 
Andrey Dik:
Never mind... Whoever claims that Nobel Prizes and Oscars are an indicator of the education of the country in question - hmmm... okay, I'll shut up.
I read somewhere that they can't be left unattended until they are 14 by law there - otherwise they can be taken away... and how they are managed in such a case...
 
Andrey Dik:
Never mind... Whoever claims that Nobel Prizes and Oscars are a measure of the education of the country in question - hmmm... okay, I'll shut up.
How can you ignore it? Judging by the first post on this issue, it turns out that if it were not for the Soviet regime of workers and peasants, I was brought up with a birch instead of a belt and could become a Nobel Prize winner ... And I'm racking my brains trying to blame Russia and find someone to blame for making me a worthless pensioner... It's been opened my eyes... It turns out Lenin is to blame for all my failures...
 
 

ArtistBrecht Vandenbroucke


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