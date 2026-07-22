Interesting and Humour - page 1587
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Tried out a stun gun yesterday, not the whole video, there's another one, but I don't think it's worth showing =)
No need, thank you . Very interesting. Awesome
I take it this is from "What have you done? "
And for the third time
The fire went out.
And for the third time
The fire went out.
Loser can not sleep? earn bitcoins, how do such urchins still survive and pay for the Internet, apparently everywhere spamming, and then, zap ... ...and withdraws cash for cigarettes.
I'm sorry, it's the electric shock that's giving you the willies. The effect of residual electricity.
Try at night, wrap your head with copper wire and fix the other end of it (the wire, not your own) to a stripped section of the central heating battery. This will be grounding.
That should help, tell me about it tomorrow.
I'm sorry, it's the electric shock that's giving you the willies. The effect of residual electricity.
Try at night, wrap your head with copper wire and fix the other end of it (the wire, not your own) to a stripped section of the central heating battery. This will be grounding.
That should help, tell me tomorrow.
You envy my beautiful wife and my job, you know, I was such a loser too, but my goal was to get up and that's what I did. Your advice, don't feel sorry for yourself, you'll be sniffing feces for the rest of your life in this thread.
I don't know, try reversing the polarity of the electric shock and getting hit again, I mean the wedge.
And then you'll get the idea that a man can't be jealous of your wife, because she's a woman to begin with.
Your wife is a woman?
You envy my beautiful wife and my job, you should know that I was such a loser and a detriment too, but the goal was to get up and that's what I did. Word of advice, don't feel sorry for yourself, you'll be sniffing feces for the rest of your life in this thread.
Yeah, and after the taser test you clearly felt like you stopped sniffing "ficals" and really stepped up.
Can you hold a lighter up to your ass and fart with a light - like in Dumb and Dumber - can you? That would be unbelievably cool!
Yeah, and after the stun gun test, you clearly felt like you stopped sniffing "ficals" and really stepped up.
Can you hold a lighter to your arse and fart with a light - like in Dumb and Dumber - can you do that? That would be unbelievably cool!