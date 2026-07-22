Interesting and Humour - page 564

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Go to YouTube, click on any video to watch, pause the frame so it's dark, then right+up arrows to start the game "python".

 

and in a past life she was a dog

 
Mischek: and in a former life she was a dog.
We had a dog who often acted like a cat. Rubbed up against us, except he didn't meow. A Zwerg schnauzer.
 
Mathemat:
We had a dog who often behaved like a cat. Rubbed up against us, except he didn't meow. A Zwerg schnauzer.
 
Mischek:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NNz45lL8_-Q&feature=player_embedded
It may sound awful to some, but I agree with him by about 98 per cent.
 
MetaDriver:
It may sound awful to some, but I agree with him by about 98 per cent.
Also. Laughed and agreed. Haven't met a like-minded person in a long time. Even started to worry about it a bit already. ))) Watched a few performances at once. Haven't felt so relaxed in a long time. )))
 
tol64:
Also. Laughed and agreed. Haven't met like-minded people in a long time. Even started to worry about it a bit already. ))) Watched a few performances at once. Haven't felt so relaxed in a long time. )))

Yeah. Well hello there.

There was a mega-educator in Poland before WW2 - Janusz Korczak.

Developed and practiced (in the orphanage) the so-called Natural Consequences Method.

A lot of Korczak's students (from those who survived the occupation) became celebrities - in fact, they demonstrated the effectiveness of this method with their lives. I have always acted like that with my daughter. Unfortunately, my ex-wife and my grandmother-in-laws did not support me in this; to them my position seemed to be no more than "criminal frivolity"...

 

I've seen a couple of clips. I also agree with a lot of things.

But you have to take into account that there are a lot of inadequate people.

And these same people will replace harshness and severity with cruelty.

And from the other clip, half of them will become Breiviks...

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