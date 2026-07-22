Interesting and Humour - page 333
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The best part is at the end
"The Russian soul has not yet understood and comprehended what temptation, what poison it has absorbed along with this idea of a qualitative abundance and volume.
But it will revive and flourish only after the Russian people realize that salvation must be sought in quality!
(I. Ilyin, Salvation in Quality, 1928).
I don't believe this form.
Easy. It's been fixed.
We don't have a "locust plague", the second week the temperature did not rise above 25 pm, and in the last day it dropped to 15 pm, what locusts are they talking about? http://imglink.ru/pictures/26-05-12/b51808df6678bc2e0af2fe2fa248bc1f.jpg
http://eco.ria.ru/danger/20120525/657617272.html
Rostov
Saratov
Stavropol Territory
Highly recommended
An unprecedented locust infestation in many regions of Russia: an emergency regime has been imposed
"Scientists are also baffled. Their opinion is that something unexplainable is going on. Until this year, they've never seen anything like it. "
Someone deliberately incubated locusts and released them into the wild. Who is that someone? - It may well be someone who is one of the world's leading suppliers of grain and other agricultural products.