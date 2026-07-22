Interesting and Humour - page 333

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The best part is at the end

 

"The Russian soul has not yet understood and comprehended what temptation, what poison it has absorbed along with this idea of a qualitative abundance and volume.

But it will revive and flourish only after the Russian people realize that salvation must be sought in quality!

(I. Ilyin, Salvation in Quality, 1928).

 
sergeev:

I don't believe this form.

Easy. It's been fixed.

 
 
 
Mischek:An unprecedented locust infestation in many regions of Russia: the state of emergency has been imposed
The Southern Urals, Volgograd, Rostov, Saratov and Astrakhan Regions, Dagestan, Kalmykia and Stavropol Territory.
We don't have a locust plague, the second week the temperature did not rise above 25°C, and recently the temperature dropped to 15°C, what locusts? I think it's the grain prices, they will write something else: http://imglink.ru/pictures/26-05-12/b51808df6678bc2e0af2fe2fa248bc1f.jpg
 
IgorM:
We don't have a "locust plague", the second week the temperature did not rise above 25 pm, and in the last day it dropped to 15 pm, what locusts are they talking about? http://imglink.ru/pictures/26-05-12/b51808df6678bc2e0af2fe2fa248bc1f.jpg


http://eco.ria.ru/danger/20120525/657617272.html

Rostov

Saratov

Stavropol Territory

 

Highly recommended

 
Mischek:
An unprecedented locust infestation in many regions of Russia: an emergency regime has been imposed

"Scientists are also baffled. Their opinion is that something unexplainable is going on. Until this year, they've never seen anything like it. "

Someone deliberately incubated locusts and released them into the wild. Who is that someone? - It may well be someone who is one of the world's leading suppliers of grain and other agricultural products.

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