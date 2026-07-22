Interesting and Humour - page 2872

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Karputov Vladimir:

What a set! It's like a mini workshop!

It's probably worth as much as a MAXI workshop... But of course it's beautiful, it would be a pleasure to touch.
 
What a paradox:http://lifenews.ru/news/179361
У уборщицы «Газпрома» похитили сумку Dior за 300 тысяч рублей
У уборщицы «Газпрома» похитили сумку Dior за 300 тысяч рублей
  • 2016.01.12
  • lifenews.ru
ЧП произошло на территории парковки бизнес-центра «Румянцево» в Новой Москве. 44-летняя уборщица служебных помещений ПАО «Газпром» Мария П. увидела дверь своего внедорожника открытой, а заглянув в салон, обнаружила пропажу. Добычей грабителей стала сумка, выпущенная Dior, с инкрустацией из кожи крокодила, а также банковские карточки и...
 
Exchange business in Russia in the late 19th - early 20th centuries. Business description of all forms of transactions practiced at the stock exchange at that time, using stock exchange jargon. Brief explanation of economic meaning of events taking place at the stock exchange. Official rules for exchange transactions.


 
Slawa:

At first I wanted to ask the question "where is the second battery", but then I saw that there was a mains adapter.

It is a good set. But you will be tired to put it away.

The second time I looked at the video, I didn't see an adapter. The machine is powered by the same screwdriver battery. Inserted under the "start" button.

But in general, if you every day do not make repairs, then for flats and villas enough good hacksaw (is more expensive than electric tools) and screwdriver. I have all of the above listed in the video, but when I think about the noise, the fuss with the charging, wires and cases, my hands stretch to the quality hand tools. It is healthier, too.

My fisherman friend used to disappear on lakes with one rod and saddle-box. The more he buys, the less often he goes fishing. Already in the car does not fit: generator, ice axe, the device signaling bite, tent, a bunch of other iron from which nauseating in the lap of nature and a laptop, where without it - pictures of the forum "fishermen" need to throw down. That's how the whole fishing trip is folded up, spread out.

 

The Prosecutor's Office of the Russian Federation has a holiday today - Prosecutor's Day.

What other holidays are today?

 
OK ... We'll wait until January 14 (Old New Year) ...
 
Sergey Golubev:
ok ... Let's wait until January 14 (Old New Year) ...

I mean, has everyone gone to get ready for Old New Year's Eve?

It immediately came to mind - what is the understanding of Old New Year's Eve among the Anglicans? How do you translate it, for a start?

 
Karputov Vladimir:

I mean, has everyone gone to get ready for Old New Year's Eve?

And it immediately came to mind - what is the understanding of Old New Year among the Anglians? How do you translate it, for a start?

Old Style New Year
 

Karputov Vladimir: 

It immediately came to mind - what is the understanding of Old New Year's Eve amongst the Anglicans? How do you translate it, for a start?

To start with, we, like assholes, adopt "their" holidays like Halloween. To be honest, these newfangled holidays are somehow "not ours", with a flavour of the West and "outlandish" customs. Why do we celebrate Halloween? Because our civilization is perceived as a loser!

"EVIL DOES NOT COME TO US IN THE FORM OF A STINKING SHAITAN, BUT IN THE FORM OF CUTE PUPPET IMAGES."

 
Yuri Evseenkov:

Second time I watched the video, I didn't notice the adapter. The machine is powered by the same screwdriver battery. It is inserted under the start button.


For example, when the jigsaw sticks upside down under the table. Disconnects the battery grip, attaches the spike with a wire. Is that wire from the same battery? I don't believe it. Well, either I want the same battery

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