Interesting and Humour - page 4898
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Phew, thought Buzova was here already
Phew, thought Buzova was here.
Who's that?
Who's that?
How's that?
As it turns out, they're not such bad guys :)))
How's that?
As it turns out, they're not such bad guys :)))
... were twenty years ago)