Interesting and Humour - page 4898

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A question has arisen) Are gentleness and resentfulness synonymous?
 

Phew, thought Buzova was here already


 
Rorschach:

Phew, thought Buzova was here.

Who's that?

[Deleted]  
"If a character evokes vivid negative emotions in you, then the person who played it has great acting talent."

Oh, yeah.)
 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

Who's that?

How's that?


 
Since some time we have had to cooperate with new allies and agree on sometimes the most innocuous images of women, but the inscription is good.




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IMG_20210822_104822.jpg  209 kb
 

As it turns out, they're not such bad guys :)))

 
Edgar Akhmadeev:

How's that?


And if in XX years Buzova will be president of Russia, I wonder if she'll live?
 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

As it turns out, they're not such bad guys :)))

... were twenty years ago)

 
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