Interesting and Humour - page 9

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Chuma, cool man, he charges $10,000 a drawing.

I know the fun will come, I know the garden will bloom when we have people like that in the aul.

And the guy really is a monster: http://supreme906.narod. ru/kart. content/detris. htm

 
Mischek:

There are three eggs in the nest, starting tomorrow or so.

Iowa, bald eagle.

http://www.raptorresource.org/falcon_cams/index.html

Here's dinner.
 

The iPhone has been taught to translate the text it sees on the fly http://www.membrana.ru/particle/4631


[Deleted]  
 

The husband flew in. When asked where you had been for two days, the father tried to cluck his beak in an inarticulate way about suspicions of constant surveillance and a crowd of gawkers under the tree.

By the way, there is a hare on the left at the bottom of the frame. There was a hare yesterday, now half a hare.

http://www.raptorresource.org/falcon_cams/index.html

two have already hatched

 
Mischek:

The husband flew in. When asked where you had been for two days, the father tried to cluck his beak in an inarticulate way about suspicions of constant surveillance and a crowd of gawkers under the tree.

By the way, there is a hare on the left at the bottom of the frame. There was a hare yesterday, now half a hare.

http://www.raptorresource.org/falcon_cams/index.html

two have already hatched

Lemming for dinner tonight, some poultry yesterday. She doesn't suffer from monotonous menus. She eats a lot, though.
 

feeding

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