Interesting and Humour - page 2656
Couldn't resist borrowing from Mishek)
Сhapaev : Judgment day
- Niks
- coub.com
by Niks
Maxim Ananiev:The keyboard of a true trader, too, consists of 3 buttons. Button 1) Make a lot of dough. Button 0) withdraw the dough to the nearest ATM. Button enter) start the whole process, in a circle
rvv2006:Two views on the same problem
a dead body is found dead in a tautology club.
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