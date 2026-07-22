Interesting and Humour - page 2656

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Couldn't resist borrowing from Mishek)
Сhapaev : Judgment day
Сhapaev : Judgment day
  • Niks
  • coub.com
by Niks
 
 
 
Maxim Ananiev:
The keyboard of a true trader, too, consists of 3 buttons. Button 1) Make a lot of dough. Button 0) withdraw the dough to the nearest ATM. Button enter) start the whole process, in a circle
 
 
rvv2006:
Two views on the same problem
 
a dead body is found dead in a tautology club.
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