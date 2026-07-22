Interesting and Humour - page 2662

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Venezuelan beauties undressed to inspire the national team before the America's Cup (video inside so as not to violate forum rules).
Anyone under 18 should pass by.

http://info.sibnet.ru/?id=430455
 
Keeping up with the times

 
moskitman:
I tapped the QR code on my smartphone and it took me to a real page on Mordocniga.
It even seems to be a real person - Marius Schwiegk
How it happens! So it's not the work of dark forces.
 
<br / translate="no">

The number of people who want to take a week off is growing and growing

 
Victor Nikolaev:

The number of people who want to take a week off is growing and growing

Yes. Perhaps it's time to put an end to this discussion.

I found a childhood photo of Dobryny Nikitich

 
Aleksey Levashov:
Yes. Perhaps it's time to put an end to this discussion.

I found a childhood photo of Dobrynja Nikitich.

It's when you want a story
 
Victor Nikolaev:

The number of people who want to take a week off keeps increasing

How did it end?

I hope I wasn't out of line.)

Just wanted to chat.

 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:

...

Just wanted to have a chat

...nonsense?
 

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