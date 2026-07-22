Interesting and Humour - page 2914

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Server Muradasilov:
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NSAs with skynet have had their fun for a long time. But the errors are enormous.
https://theintercept.com/document/2015/05/08/skynet-courier/
I wonder... Tomsk comrades managed to recognise the banter)))
 
 

An unexpected twist. ))

 
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В России легализовали более скоростной Wi-Fi
В России легализовали более скоростной Wi-Fi
  • 2016.03.01
  • rusnovosti.ru
Предполагается, что новый стандарт заменит проводное соединение, например, между компьютером и принтером или монитором
 
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Чтоб не болела голова у зрителя
Чтоб не болела голова у зрителя
  • 2016.03.01
  • Редакция журнала Наука и жизнь
  • www.nkj.ru
Почему  после просмотра 3D-фильмов  может ухудшаться самочувствие? Специалисты из МГУ создали компьютерную программу, которая сканирует фильм, выявляя дефекты,  мешающие нормальному просмотру. В отличие от традиционного «двумерного» кино просмотр 3D-фильмов способен вызвать у части зрителей головную боль и другие неприятные симптомы. За восемь...
 

 

Traffic jam in Beijing


 
White is the most popular colour.
 
Vladimir Tkach:
White is the most popular colour.

Then black and red

 
the Baader-Meinhof phenomenon
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