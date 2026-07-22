Interesting and Humour - page 2914
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https://theintercept.com/document/2015/05/08/skynet-courier/
I wonder... Tomsk comrades managed to recognise the banter)))
An unexpected twist. ))
Traffic jam in Beijing
White is the most popular colour.
Then black and red