Interesting and Humour - page 117
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So what do you say to the cat?
That's right
An unprecedented institution has opened in Vienna, Austria - the world's first sex school with a focus on practice.
Heh-heh-heh.)
http://drimtim.ru/tests/36/
Heh-heh-heh.)
http://drimtim.ru/tests/36/
India...
Mischek:
Sweden is boring :)
Australia
I don't know , it just happened.
It worked:
Germany
Well, after all, I have German blood in my veins.
And if I were to go anywhere, it would either be Australia or New Zealand.