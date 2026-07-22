Interesting and Humour - page 117

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" Sometimes my cat looks at me as if to say, "Here I am a cat. What have you achieved?" "
 
papaklass:
So what do you say to the cat?
Do you have a cat at home?
 

Heh-heh-heh.)

http://drimtim.ru/tests/36/

 
Mischek:

Heh-heh-heh.)

http://drimtim.ru/tests/36/

 

India...

Mischek:

Sweden is boring :)

 

Australia



I don't know , it just happened.

 

It worked:

Germany


Well, after all, I have German blood in my veins.


And if I were to go anywhere, it would either be Australia or New Zealand.

 
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