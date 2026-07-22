Interesting and Humour - page 3142
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It's written:
I.e., absolute government maintenance is more than alimony.
and everyone will rush to give birth to little future presidents))))
If Mizulina wants to increase the birth rate in Russia this way, I wonder why she only has two, and not six?
Here is more of her lawmaking:
She is one of the authors of Federal Law No. 139-FZ of 28 July 2012 (formerly Bill No. 89417-6), which became known as the "blacklisting law" or the "Internet censorship law", as well as the law "On the protection of children from information harmful to their health and development" adopted in 2010, with which it is often confused.
On 10 July 2012, Mizulina said she would submit a request to the US Department of Justice to check the Russian Wikipedia strike, as she believes there is no censorship in Bill 89417-6; she then suggested that a "paedophile lobby" was behind the Internet protests.
On 14 November 2012, Mizulina said that the preventive objective of law 139-FZ - to achieve a safe information environment without the use of punishment - had been achieved. She also said that another bill might be drafted that would prohibit access to websites that allow viewing pages listed on the unified register of banned websites. Rublacklist.net, owned by the Pirate Party of Russia, was named among such portals countering the blacklist.
On 22 November 2013, an initiative was launched to add lines to the preamble of the Russian Constitution stating that Orthodoxy is the basis of Russia's national and cultural identity. No religion is now mentioned in the constitution and under the basic law of the country, Russia is a secular state.
Подробнее в википедии: https://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/%D0%9C%D0%B8%D0%B7%D1%83%D0%BB%D0%B8%D0%BD%D0%B0,_%D0%95%D0%BB%D0%B5%D0%BD%D0%B0_%D0%91%D0%BE%D1%80%D0%B8%D1%81%D0%BE%D0%B2%D0%BD%D0%B0
...If Mizulina...
Here's more of her law-making:
Remember the popular saying of Oscar Wilde "Don't shoot the pianist - he plays as he can".
Incidentally, an anecdote on the subject:
In the wild west, a cowboy walks into a saloon, sees a piano, and above it is a sign that says "Don't shoot the pianist - he plays like he knows how." Cowboy orders a drink, sits down, hangs out for an hour, another hour...
The pianist is gone. The cowboy asks the bartender, "When's the pianist coming?" to which the bartender replies: "To our great shame and great regret, there are still some illiterate cowboys."
Enough of Mizulina's bollocks. She thinks and does as she knows how. :)
Remember the popular saying of Oscar Wilde "Don't shoot the pianist - he plays as well as he can".
Incidentally, an anecdote on the subject:
In the wild west, a cowboy walks into a saloon, sees a piano, and above it is a sign that says "Don't shoot the pianist - he plays like he knows how." The cowboy orders a drink, sits down, hangs out for an hour, another hour ...
The pianist is gone. The cowboy asks the bartender, "When's the pianist coming?" to which the bartender replies: "To our great shame and great regret, there are still some illiterate cowboys."
This text should be carved into a slab of black granite as a monument to all the bright ideas and endeavours on this forum that have been buried by the amicable laughter and hooting of the crowd.
Amen.
and everyone will rush to give birth to little future presidents))))
If Mizulina wants to increase the birth rate in Russia this way, I wonder why she only has two and not six, for example?
Here's more of her lawmaking:
She is one of the authors of Federal Law No. 139-FZ of 28 July 2012 (formerly Bill No. 89417-6), commonly known as the "blacklisting law" or the "Internet censorship law", as well as the law "On the protection of children from information harmful to their health and development" adopted in 2010, with which it is often confused.
On 10 July 2012, Mizulina said she would submit a request to the US Department of Justice to check the Russian Wikipedia strike, as she believed there was no censorship in Bill 89417-6; she then suggested that a "paedophile lobby" was behind the Internet protests.
On 14 November 2012, Mizulina said that the preventive objective of law 139-FZ - to achieve a safe information environment without the use of punishment - had been achieved. She also said that another bill might be drafted that would prohibit access to websites that allow viewing pages listed on the unified register of banned websites. Rublacklist.net, ownedby the Pirate Party of Russia, was named among such portals countering the blacklist.
On 22 November 2013, an initiative was launched to add lines to the preamble of the Russian Constitution stating that Orthodoxy is the basis of Russia's national and cultural identity. No religion is now mentioned in the constitution and under the basic law of the country, Russia is a secular state.
Подробнее в википедии: https://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/%D0%9C%D0%B8%D0%B7%D1%83%D0%BB%D0%B8%D0%BD%D0%B0,_%D0%95%D0%BB%D0%B5%D0%BD%D0%B0_%D0%91%D0%BE%D1%80%D0%B8%D1%81%D0%BE%D0%B2%D0%BD%D0%B0
The fact that Ru tracker was blocked is a huge plus, it won't be very good if it comes back into the legal field.
In the first place it was possible to download cool software since the site now gives a damn about the rights of copyright holders.
In fact it gives the opportunity for free technological development.
In Soviet times, for example, software was stolen in the USA and our research institutes were very professionally provided with magnetic tapes of materials :-) - I suspect just for development purposes,
I.e. it was encouraged at the state level.
The age of Boeing. The aircraft giant's most notable developments (photos and descriptions).https://lenta.ru/photo/2016/07/14/boeing/#14
The fact that ru tracker was blocked is a huge plus, it would not be very good if it came back into the legal field.
In the first place it was possible to download cool software since the site now gives a damn about the rights of copyright holders.
In fact, it provides an opportunity to develop technologically for free.
In Soviet times, for example, software was stolen in the USA and our research institutes were very professionally provided with magnetic tapes of materials :-) - I suspect just for development purposes,
The fact that ru tracker was blocked is a huge plus.
Stop coddling Mizulina. She thinks and does as she knows how. :)
Here's an image of a civil servant:
whatever they're blocking.... everything is still available))
In fact, not everything could be downloaded there before - a lot has been deleted by right-wingers in the past