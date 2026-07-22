Interesting and Humour - page 2678
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are locked in a room with a can of beans.
After three days, the researchers take turns opening the doors.
In the first room, they find a contented physicist covering the floor
and the walls with formulas. The tin can is neatly opened. When asked how
he did it, he replies:
- Oh, I just applied a load to the voltage points.
In the next room there's an engineer, he's sitting in the corner, and next to him there's a disassembled
jar. When asked how he opened it he replies:
- I've worked it to the point of failure.
Finally, a third door is opened.
There's a mathematician sitting on the floor, hugging the jar, rocking back and forth and muttering:
- "Suppose the jar is open, suppose the jar is open,
Suppose the jar is open."
Capturing major cities from above
A physicist, an engineer and a mathematician take part in the experiment. Each
are locked in a room with a can of beans.
After three days, the researchers take turns opening the doors.
In the first room, they find a contented physicist covering the floor
and the walls with formulas. The tin can is neatly opened. When asked how
he did it, he replies:
- Oh, I just applied a load to the voltage points.
In the next room there's an engineer, he's sitting in the corner, and next to him there's a disassembled
jar. When asked how he opened it he replies:
- I've worked it to the point of failure.
Finally, a third door is opened.
There's a mathematician sitting on the floor, hugging the jar, rocking back and forth and muttering:
- "Suppose the jar is open, suppose the jar is open,
"Suppose the jar is open."
The Unusual Sculptures of the World series
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