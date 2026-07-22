Interesting and Humour - page 691
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And there won't be anyone else to do it. There is.
Don't you kids go to Africa Peter for a walk
Bears, what's the joke? I too, by the way, sometimes get cringed by illiteracy (below my level, of course). The other day my boss said
- I'm not holding you up. (Meaning "do not delay") I think no one but me understood the joke.)) I laughed so hard afterwards...
Bears, what's the gag?
The vocabulary is depressingly suicidal, but nothing...
How can they not? Cyborgs are invalids with prosthetic limbs. The imported word is confusing.
A full-fledged cyborg is one big prosthetic with a brain. It'll eat electricity. Or photons, for that matter.
Which, however, will hardly stop them from making a tent with vitamins for brains for a change...
All right, I'm convinced. Let them eat.
What's with the pike?
What's with the pike?