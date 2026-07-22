Interesting and Humour - page 691

New comment
 
Silent:
And there won't be anyone else to do it. There is.
How can there be no one? Cyborgs are invalids with prosthetic limbs. The imported word is confusing.
 
Mischek:

Don't you kids go to Africa Peter for a walk

Bears, what's the joke? I too, by the way, sometimes get cringed by illiteracy (below my level, of course). The other day my boss said

- I'm not holding you up. (Meaning "do not delay") I think no one but me understood the joke.)) I laughed so hard afterwards...

 
sumkin75:

Bears, what's the gag?

The vocabulary is depressingly suicidal, but nothing...
 
FAQ:
The vocabulary is depressingly suicidal, but nothing...
Okay, I get it. I got it. The subject matter is depressing :)
 
Reshetov:
How can they not? Cyborgs are invalids with prosthetic limbs. The imported word is confusing.

A full-fledged cyborg is one big prosthetic with a brain. It'll eat electricity. Or photons, for that matter.

Which, however, will hardly stop them from making a tent with vitamins for brains for a change...

All right, I'm convinced. Let them eat.

 
 
Mischek:
What's with the pike?
 
moskitman:
What's with the pike?
It's the twelfth take. He's gorged on air and asleep.
 
moskitman:
What's with the pike?
A bit stale at the fish shop before a customer could find it.
 
1...684685686687688689690691692693694695696697698...4979
New comment