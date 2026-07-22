Interesting and Humour - page 2730

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Vladimir Tkach:
Same as everyone else - with a selfie stick, + montage.

if there was a stick, you'd see it moving away from the robot over the edge of the frame

but it's like someone walked up to it and snapped it...

 
valeriy odintsov:

if there was a stick, you'd see it moving away from the robot over the edge of the frame

but it looks like someone walked up to it and snapped...

Curiosity took a self-portrait >>>

Curiosity сделал автопортрет
Curiosity сделал автопортрет
  • geektimes.ru
Сегодня не будет научных новостей. Единственное событие с Марса — Curiosity сделал прекрасный цветной автопортрет в высоком разрешении. Портрет был получен в ходе серийной съемки камерой MAHLI — Mars Hand Lens Imager. Из ее названия понятно, что она находится на руке — манипуляторе. Для получения полной картины было использовано 55 кадров...
 

The driver of the rover dressed in a spacesuit can be seen through the porthole:

 
 
 
These are the bloopers!

http://medialeaks.ru/news/1308yut_foreign

Foreign Policy назвал «горе-пропагандистами» авторов статьи о диалоге двух агентов ЦРУ в "КП"
Foreign Policy назвал «горе-пропагандистами» авторов статьи о диалоге двух агентов ЦРУ в "КП"
  • medialeaks.ru
Американский журнал Foreign Policy проанализировал публикацию в газете «Комсомольская правда», в которой приводится диалог якобы двух агентов ЦРУ, планирующих сбить малайзийский «Боинг». Издание пришло к выводу, что собеседники выдали себя плохим знанием английского языка и акцентом. Заметка о том, что уничтожение лайнера под Донецком могло...
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Nobel Prize for them
Генетики поняли, почему у людей есть анус
Генетики поняли, почему у людей есть анус
  • www.vesti.ru
Анус является одним из важнейших органов тела, считают учёные из Норвегии. Они в ходе многих лет изучения заднего прохода у разных животных выявили два набора генов, объясняющих, почему у некоторых существ анус развит в полноценный орган, а у других – находится в странном "переходном" состоянии.
 

About the heat:

You weren't standing here...

 
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