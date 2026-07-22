Interesting and Humour - page 2730
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Same as everyone else - with a selfie stick, + montage.
if there was a stick, you'd see it moving away from the robot over the edge of the frame
but it's like someone walked up to it and snapped it...
if there was a stick, you'd see it moving away from the robot over the edge of the frame
but it looks like someone walked up to it and snapped...
Curiosity took a self-portrait >>>
The driver of the rover dressed in a spacesuit can be seen through the porthole:
http://medialeaks.ru/news/1308yut_foreign
About the heat: