Interesting and Humour - page 1472
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American president angered by the stupid stubbornness of the Russian dictator-sovok
...
Did you believe it? ))
About Obama, Putin and donkeys
Did you believe it? ))
Either way, it worked. More than 250k likes. They'll figure it out from there.)
Anyone good at English?
Anyway, it worked. More than 250k likes. They'll figure it out from there.)
...
Where are the 250k likes? ) I couldn't find any...
At the source.
These articles do not apply to us at all. Because we berate our country's top brass in a way that they would never dream of in the West ... You know, two people said something and then we'll all hang ourselves ... :) They're naive people in the west... like they hurt us here... :)
But that's my personal opinion, sorry.