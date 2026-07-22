Interesting and Humour - page 3727

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Alexander Antoshkin:


Well, let's take an average portrait of this resource: ... ... ...

How about the nerd gets banned? For spamming and insulting the community at large?
 
Alexander Antoshkin:
Woe is me: you are so clever that you have already foreseen your death and everything is futile. That's why it's hard for you to enjoy life - all the more so when people like you live in a virtual world.

How would you know? Mr. Amway salesman...

Do you want to talk about how people spend their time and how they enjoy life?

I'm sorry if you are my fellow countryman and I have to send you away for a week for incessant spamming - no humour, no interest - just confused thoughts. What plantations do you pick your cigarettes from?

 
Alexander Antoshkin:
I emphasize that such a dialogue is a benchmark of proper approach of a coder in the so called troubleshooting.
No wonder that when a person spends all day talking in machine language, talking to other people who use machine language and inserting words from the same machine language, he little by little becomes a machine. Even his speech loses its emotional colouring and his eyes seem to glaze over. ................

Have you been so affected by your consumption of Amway products? Man, I feel sorry for you and your customers. Totally confused thoughts, and even attempts to pick on the person you're talking to result in a mindless stream of thoughts.

Now I'm going to tell everyone not to buy Amway - it's a real pest, isn't it?

 
Alexander Antoshkin:
...It amuses me how people use the word 'nerdy' when someone is clever and you don't want to admit it).
You read Antoshkin's nonsense and realize he's not smart, he's just different... you know, the one from Ward 6.
 
Alexander Antoshkin:
...the more one does programming, the more one becomes a nerd and a nerd. What we do changes us. You have to remember that.
Does this "entertainingly clever" thought only apply to programmers? What about, for example, electronic engineers, doctors, lawyers, the military, and just about everyone else who is not a programmer?
 
Alexander Antoshkin:
What we do changes us. You have to remember that.
Tell me what you usually do, I really wish that no one I know was even remotely like you.
 
Alexander Antoshkin:
...We even have our own "Programmers Anonymous Club", where we pour out our souls, just as members of the "Alcoholics Anonymous Club" pour out theirs to each other.
Now a lot of things have taken on a much more comprehensible form. "Programmers Anonymous Club" - that says a lot
 
Alexander Antoshkin:
Yes, I know you get there first and then criticise.
) You fool, Shurik
 
Alexander Antoshkin:
And there are no professions that require schizophrenia.
Of course there are. I know of one such profession - an amway salesman.
 
Alexander Antoshkin:

Dear friend! Once again you have confirmed one of the main qualities of a coder - PONTS.

Dear friend! You are mistaken: I am not a coder, but an electronic engineer, i.e. not a schizophrenic, if you like.
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