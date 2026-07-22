Interesting and Humour - page 2865
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Sergey Golubev:
And this is what happened to the teacher after the children's remarks:
Forest friendship.
FISH friendship...
Who knows what he's really talking about?
Who knows what he's really talking about?
He got a job at a diner.
and after a day's work, the owner made him wash his pans, it was a busy day.
He tied them up and threw them into the sea so they could wash overnight.
In the morning, of course, the pans weren't there
and the landlord told him to pay for the pans.
he told him to fuck off and go look for a new job or he just took off.)