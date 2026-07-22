Interesting and Humour - page 4077
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an aunt is always better for an uncle
When an uncle is with an aunt, better an uncle than an aunt, otherwise the aunt will end up with a one-eyed trader.
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Traders Joking
Stefania Conti, 2017.10.09 20:41
Cathematics
A stunningly beautiful photo: a view of Earth from the Moon. Taken by the first American lunar expedition.
But a question has arisen: the Earth's radius is almost 4 times bigger than the Moon's, but the Earth looks like the Moon from the Earth.
How could it be?
A stunningly beautiful photo: a view of Earth from the Moon. Taken by the first American lunar expedition.
But a question has arisen: the Earth's radius is almost 4 times bigger than the Moon's, but the Earth looks about the same as the Moon from the Earth.
How could it be?
It has to do with the lens, the longer focal length means the background is closer.
A stunningly beautiful photo: a view of Earth from the Moon. Taken by the first American lunar expedition.
But a question has arisen: the Earth's radius is almost 4 times bigger than the Moon's, but the Earth looks about the same as the Moon from the Earth.
How could it be?
A perfect example of subjective perception (and not realising it). Have you seen a picture where the moon takes up the whole frame? Following this logic, in a photo of the earth from the moon, the earth should not be included in the frame completely.
And it's a good excuse to start screaming that it's all untrue, photoshopped, photomontaged...
A stunningly beautiful photo: a view of Earth from the Moon. Taken by the first American lunar expedition.
But a question has arisen: the Earth's radius is almost 4 times bigger than the Moon's, but the Earth looks like the Moon from the Earth.
How could this be?
this photo has been edited and may not prove or disprove anything ...
this photo has been edited and cannot constitute proof or refutation of anything ...
What kind of proof of editing is this? What does it consist of?
Here you can somehow compare the curvature of the horizon to the curvature of the earth, but we do not know if it is the horizon of the moon, or some bump, at an unknown distance and of any curvature. Therefore, nothing can be said here at all.