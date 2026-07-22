Interesting and Humour - page 3618
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The plant is called schizobasis
If you go that way, you have to turn right at the end, and if you go from there, you have to turn left. The main thing here is not to confuse where you are "there" and where you are "from there").
the overcompensating great-great-grandfather is internationalised by a thousand-nine-hundred-and-sixty-sixths-of-a-centimetre overcompensating X-ray electrocardiographic electrophotosemiconductor water-irrigation-phosphate-phosphate-phosphate-phosphate-phosphate therapeutic bulldozer-loader.
The longest words
A hill in New Zealand:
A town in Wales:
Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwyll-llantysiliogogogogoch
The longest words
city in Wales:
Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwyll-llantysiliogogogogoch
their cones must be poison :)
Is it true they say that opening prices work better for the TS than closing prices?
The opening price of the current candle is the closing price of the previous candle (if there was no gap) and it does not change until the candle closes. Therefore, you can use the open price of the zero bar in the indicator TS but the close price of the zero bar will be re-drawn. But I have not checked if it gives any advantages.
The opening price of the current candle is the closing price of the previous candle.
No, it's not the same thing.
Why are you taking words out of context? Justify your assertion.