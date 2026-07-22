Interesting and Humour - page 3618

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Dmitry Fedoseev:

The plant is called schizobasis




There's also a third road. It's a little longer than the short one, but a little shorter than the long one.
If you go that way, you have to turn right at the end, and if you go from there, you have to turn left. The main thing here is not to confuse where you are "there" and where you are "from there").
 
 

the overcompensating great-great-grandfather is internationalised by a thousand-nine-hundred-and-sixty-sixths-of-a-centimetre overcompensating X-ray electrocardiographic electrophotosemiconductor water-irrigation-phosphate-phosphate-phosphate-phosphate-phosphate therapeutic bulldozer-loader.

 

The longest words

A hill in New Zealand:



A town in Wales:

Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwyll-llantysiliogogogogoch

Самые длинные слова в мире
Самые длинные слова в мире
  • votes: 11
  • Варвара Кленова
  • www.uznayvse.ru
Самые длинные слова есть абсолютно в каждом языке. Многие полагают, что самое длинное слово выговаривают немцы. Однако это не так. На самом деле, официально самое длинное слово встречается в английском языке. Трудно представить, но оно состоит из 1913 букв. Писать все – не имеет смысла, но нужно знать, что слово является описанием следующей...
 
Sergey Golubev:

The longest words

city in Wales:

Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwyll-llantysiliogogogogoch


their cones must be poison :)
 
 
Is it true they say that opening prices work better for the TS than closing prices?
 
Vladimir Tkach:
Is it true they say that opening prices work better for the TS than closing prices?

The opening price of the current candle is the closing price of the previous candle (if there was no gap) and it does not change until the candle closes. Therefore, you can use the open price of the zero bar in the indicator TS but the close price of the zero bar will be re-drawn. But I have not checked if it gives any advantages.
 
Vitalii Ananev:

The opening price of the current candle is the closing price of the previous candle.
No, it is not the same thing.
 
Andrey Dik:
No, it's not the same thing.


Why are you taking words out of context? Justify your assertion.

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