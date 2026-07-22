Interesting and Humour - page 1331

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Maybe it's 3D ketchup? No need for hams at all ;)
 
A California prison has offered to pay for comfortable accommodation

The prison administration has drawn up a price list of services for inmates to improve their living conditions. Prices range from hundreds of dollars to tens of thousands of dollars per day.
 
peripatetikos:

Skoda marketers have announced the launch of the RS Mega Man-Pram pram from the third generation Skoda Octavia RS mock advert.

A real buggy for Russian roads!


I like the new Skoda, Value for money is super. Dreaming......... was even thinking of taking out a loan for it, Wife is against it :-)
 
Vladon:
Wife against it :-)
clever wife, though ;)
 
sergeev:
smart wife, though ;)
clever that you don't need a loan or the school is no good ? :-)
 
 

........................................................ The shadow of a hand with a plate

 

I think a real fisherman should always lie! No one would believe it anyway.

http://censor.net.ua/photo_news/248732/churovskaya_schuka_na_21_kg_blogery_ulichili_putina_v_obmane_fotoreportaj

 
Last fishing ...
 
- Give me a black felt-tip pen. I have to paint my finger...
- What for?
- I'm going to visit, - sock hole. ))))))))
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