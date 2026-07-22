Interesting and Humour - page 4581

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What an army! No warrior in the world could resist such a thing. If it's too lazy to watch it all, watch from 5:30. Anybody know what Princess Mona's college is, who's being trained there? I can't find anything on the internet.


 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

hehe! edits at once in a productive environment!

 
Dmitry Fedoseev:

Does anyone know what Princess Mona's college is, who is being trained there?


I'm guessing the girls are gonna be medics. If anything, military, too. Jordan.

Founder's a very interesting person. Wiki link:Muna al-Hussein.

link in general:Princess Muna al-Hussein.

 
Found a bit about the college. They're nurses. But it's amazing, nurses and such drill, and all the same height, build, and all the beauties. And all of Jordan is 9 million people.
 


)))

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