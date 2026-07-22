Interesting and Humour - page 4581
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
.
.
What an army! No warrior in the world could resist such a thing. If it's too lazy to watch it all, watch from 5:30. Anybody know what Princess Mona's college is, who's being trained there? I can't find anything on the internet.
hehe! edits at once in a productive environment!
Does anyone know what Princess Mona's college is, who is being trained there?
I'm guessing the girls are gonna be medics. If anything, military, too. Jordan.
Founder's a very interesting person. Wiki link:Muna al-Hussein.
link in general:Princess Muna al-Hussein.
)))