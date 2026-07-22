Interesting and Humour - page 4118
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Thank you, in light of recent cataclysms, here's an illustration of the relationship between the size of the planet and the volume of water on earth. I didn't save the link.
Is it serious? It's a bit small...
A time capsule from 1922 opened in Rostov on the Don
Read the first letters of the lines from top to bottom...
it's a thought...
....
....
...but no spam...
...but no spam.
There's never been any spam here.
I notice that words like 'trolling', 'flooding', 'spam' -- are interpreted however one wants, just not the way it is.
Spam is the mass mailing of mail of an advertising or other nature to people who haven't expressed a desire to receive it.
There's never been any spam here.
I've noticed that words like "trolling", "flooding", "spam" -- interpreted however one wants, just not the way it is.
Spam is the mass mailing of mail of an advertising or other nature to people who have not expressed a desire to receive it.
There is a thread in the PM spam section at the beginning of this month about PM spam, what to do with it, how to report it to the moderators in the PM section, etc. The results are used to submit requests to the service. What about Market's spam? It's someone who detects and deletes ...
And yesterday there was no spam because there were empty posts ... and the spammers had empty posts... and since the depth of search on the forum is also broken now, it's hard to find spam ... Spammers understand this too and do not post anything ...
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategies testing
Interesting and Humorous
Sergey Golubev, 2017.11.08 06:29
...But no spam...
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You don't get jokes, Andrey ...