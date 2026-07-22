Interesting and Humour - page 4118

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михаил потапыч:

Thank you, in light of recent cataclysms, here's an illustration of the relationship between the size of the planet and the volume of water on earth. I didn't save the link.


Is it serious? It's a bit small...

 
 

A time capsule from 1922 opened in Rostov on the Don



Read the first letters of the lines from top to bottom...
 

it's a thought...


 

....


 

....


 
 

...but no spam...

 
Sergey Golubev:

...but no spam.


There's never been any spam here.

I notice that words like 'trolling', 'flooding', 'spam' -- are interpreted however one wants, just not the way it is.

Spam is the mass mailing of mail of an advertising or other nature to people who haven't expressed a desire to receive it.

So, there is no spam by definition (except your endless photos, pictures and other analogy, which are published periodically by the formula "where there is one photo, then another ten will follow and so it goes every day"). -- but that's as far as I'm concerned, maybe some people like it).
 
Andrey F. Zelinsky:

There's never been any spam here.

I've noticed that words like "trolling", "flooding", "spam" -- interpreted however one wants, just not the way it is.

Spam is the mass mailing of mail of an advertising or other nature to people who have not expressed a desire to receive it.

I.e. there is no spam here by definition (except your endless photos, pictures and other analogies which are published periodically according to the formula "where there is one photo, then another ten will follow and so on every day". -- but that's as far as I'm concerned, maybe some people like it).

There is a thread in the PM spam section at the beginning of this month about PM spam, what to do with it, how to report it to the moderators in the PM section, etc. The results are used to submit requests to the service. What about Market's spam? It's someone who detects and deletes ...

And yesterday there was no spam because there were empty posts ... and the spammers had empty posts... and since the depth of search on the forum is also broken now, it's hard to find spam ... Spammers understand this too and do not post anything ...

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You don't get jokes, Andrey ...

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