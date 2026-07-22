Interesting and Humour - page 4927

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Vladimir Baskakov #:
What's the point? It won't get any better.
It will be more delicate stuffing.
 
Yuriy Zaytsev #:

ABBA have released an album after 40 years of silence, the same melodic beautiful songs as before.

https://music.youtube.com/watch?v=vy4bLOYDmsQ&amp; list=OLAK5uy_nKzIJp-MJc6BvfZrr3uY54_UYCQp2OxQg

https://music.youtube.com/watch?v=vy4bLOYDmsQ&list=OLAK5uy_nKzIJp-MJc6BvfZrr3uY54_UYCQp2OxQg

but they won't make that much anymore)

 
Yuriy Zaytsev #:

ABBA have released an album after 40 years of silence, the same melodic beautiful songs as before.

https://music.youtube.com/watch?v=vy4bLOYDmsQ&amp; list=OLAK5uy_nKzIJp-MJc6BvfZrr3uY54_UYCQp2OxQg

https://music.youtube.com/watch?v=vy4bLOYDmsQ&list=OLAK5uy_nKzIJp-MJc6BvfZrr3uY54_UYCQp2OxQg

no way...

good "spoon to dinner", or rather really good voices, rhythms and melodies hit the time, and were sung from the heart...

Abba, like many others, can and must be listened to only and exclusively in the recordings of those times - when everything was as it should be and as one wanted it to be. down to the smallest intonation

all in good time...

https://youtu.be/8FHy_RLOo3w

on the video of icodora and Esenin's voice

and how is it ?

 

The photo is authentic because there was no Photoshop back then


 
Dmytryi Nazarchuk #:

The photo is authentic because there was no photoshop back then


The photo is real and the "flipper" is made of real metal ;)

 

Musk wants to decide the fate of his $21bn (10%) stake in Tesla by voting on Twitter


You guys, why don't we chip in? Screw Forex!

Маск хочет решить судьбу своего пакета акций Tesla на $21 млрд голосованием в Twitter
Маск хочет решить судьбу своего пакета акций Tesla на $21 млрд голосованием в Twitter
  • 2021.11.07
  • gordonua.com
Основатель американской компании Tesla Илон Маск устроил опрос в Twitter о продаже 10% своих акций компании на $21 млрд.
 
Denis Sartakov #:

Musk wants to decide the fate of his $21bn (10%) stake in Tesla by voting on Twitter


Guys, why don't we chip in, screw the Forex market?

He smells something bad already, so he's dumping it. He's cleverly using Twitter as a cover.)

 
Quite a sensible decision to sell after a good rise.
 
Uladzimir Izerski #:

He's already sensing bad things, so he's dropping them. He's cleverly covering himself with Twitter).

The company is clearly overvalued, the Chinese may overtake it in 5 years

 
Denis Sartakov #:

Musk wants to decide the fate of his $21bn (10%) stake in Tesla by voting on Twitter


You guys, why don't we chip in? Screw Forex!

Time to go short? ;)
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