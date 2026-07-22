Interesting and Humour - page 4927
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What's the point? It won't get any better.
ABBA have released an album after 40 years of silence, the same melodic beautiful songs as before.
https://music.youtube.com/watch?v=vy4bLOYDmsQ& list=OLAK5uy_nKzIJp-MJc6BvfZrr3uY54_UYCQp2OxQg
https://music.youtube.com/watch?v=vy4bLOYDmsQ&list=OLAK5uy_nKzIJp-MJc6BvfZrr3uY54_UYCQp2OxQg
but they won't make that much anymore)
ABBA have released an album after 40 years of silence, the same melodic beautiful songs as before.
https://music.youtube.com/watch?v=vy4bLOYDmsQ& list=OLAK5uy_nKzIJp-MJc6BvfZrr3uY54_UYCQp2OxQg
https://music.youtube.com/watch?v=vy4bLOYDmsQ&list=OLAK5uy_nKzIJp-MJc6BvfZrr3uY54_UYCQp2OxQg
no way...
good "spoon to dinner", or rather really good voices, rhythms and melodies hit the time, and were sung from the heart...
Abba, like many others, can and must be listened to only and exclusively in the recordings of those times - when everything was as it should be and as one wanted it to be. down to the smallest intonation
all in good time...
https://youtu.be/8FHy_RLOo3w
on the video of icodora and Esenin's voice
and how is it ?
The photo is authentic because there was no Photoshop back then
The photo is authentic because there was no photoshop back then
The photo is real and the "flipper" is made of real metal ;)
Musk wants to decide the fate of his $21bn (10%) stake in Tesla by voting on Twitter
You guys, why don't we chip in? Screw Forex!
Musk wants to decide the fate of his $21bn (10%) stake in Tesla by voting on Twitter
Guys, why don't we chip in, screw the Forex market?
He smells something bad already, so he's dumping it. He's cleverly using Twitter as a cover.)
He's already sensing bad things, so he's dropping them. He's cleverly covering himself with Twitter).
The company is clearly overvalued, the Chinese may overtake it in 5 years
Musk wants to decide the fate of his $21bn (10%) stake in Tesla by voting on Twitter
You guys, why don't we chip in? Screw Forex!