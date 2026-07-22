Interesting and Humour - page 2027
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Good night
going to bed
Good night, everyone.
Didn't think cats vs dogs would last so long, but it's time for a change)
Phew... You can now introduce my Redheaded Sonya...
Pretty.)
Why are you crossing the line?
PRETTY.
You've seen the pictures, he's a good man.)
In those pictures he's just a baby. He's a big one now...
Free the Negroes!!! And food for them...