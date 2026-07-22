Interesting and Humour - page 2027

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I'm going to bed
 
 
Good night, everyone.
 
newdigital:

Good night



newdigital:
going to bed
titanhouse:
Good night, everyone.
Leave me alone, I don't want to sleep.
 
Mischek:

Didn't think cats vs dogs would last so long, but it's time for a change)

Phew... You can now introduce my Redheaded Sonya...
 
valeryk:
Phew... You can now introduce my Redheaded Sonya...
Beautiful )
 
And then...) And the demeanour is a princess, to the point of disgust at times.)
 
Mischek:
Pretty.)

Why are you crossing the line?

PRETTY.

 
You've seen the pictures, a worthy man.)
 
valeryk:
You've seen the pictures, he's a good man.)

In those pictures he's just a baby. He's a big one now...

Free the Negroes!!! And food for them...

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