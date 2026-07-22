Interesting and Humour - page 2492
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P.S. The links in the original do not open, which raises some suspicions)
- Listen, bro, I don't know whether the moon or the sun is shining in the sky right now.
- I don't know, I'm not from around here...
Population in Akhui
A horse in an overcoat is nonsense, but a goose in sandals...
This is all nonsense, not many people can use it in everyday life except students. It would be better if they released software that could recognise doctors' handwriting.
We are glad that their handwriting is not used in captchas.
Good night