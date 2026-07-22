Interesting and Humour - page 2492

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Somm:


P.S. The links in the original do not open, which raises some suspicions)

This is all nonsense, few people in everyday life is useful except for students. It would be better if they released a software program that can recognise doctors' handwriting.
 
 

- Listen, bro, I don't know whether the moon or the sun is shining in the sky right now.

- I don't know, I'm not from around here...

6 аргументов в пользу того, что любой современный цивилизованный человек — наркоман
6 аргументов в пользу того, что любой современный цивилизованный человек — наркоман
  • www.factroom.ru
Поднимите руку, если вы наркоман. Около 20% из вас — курильщики, так что неплохо бы увидеть ваши поднятые пожелтевшие пальцы прямо сейчас. Порядка 10% употребляют какой-нибудь другой незаконный наркотик, ещё 10% — алкоголики. Но давайте посмотрим на оставшуюся часть. На тех, кто не поднял руку. Вы играете в собственную игру, и даже не знаете об...
 

 

A horse in an overcoat is nonsense, but a goose in sandals...

 
FAQ:
This is all nonsense, not many people can use it in everyday life except students. It would be better if they released software that could recognise doctors' handwriting.

We are glad that their handwriting is not used in captchas.

 
 

Good night


 
Andrei Konchalovsky - Worth remembering - Niccolò Paganini
Андрей Кончаловский: Стоит вспомнить - Никколо Паганини
  • www.konchalovsky.ru
Итальянский скрипач и гитарист-виртуоз, композитор. Одна из наиболее ярких личностей музыкальной истории XVIII—XIX веков. Признанный гений мирового музыкального искусства.
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