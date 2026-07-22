Interesting and Humour - page 1013
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Do you recognise it?
That's what you get when the dressing room and the set are on opposite sides of town...
Do you recognise it?
How are the fruit-bearing ones?
There's a second named cyclone coming our way. It's a shame about the rooks. They'll probably fly up their asses again.