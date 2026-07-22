Interesting and Humour - page 1013

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Do you recognise it?
That's what you get when the dressing room and the set are on opposite sides of town...

 
moskitman:

Do you recognise it?

We do. It's a real-life Squint.
 
Honey, you parked perfectly and that Lexus was already battered and the cat was already dead, and there's no need for a fucking tree!
 
moskitman:
How are the fruit trees?
 
 
Mischek:
How are the fruit-bearing ones?
It's about like the rooks. There was snow last night, about three centimetres. Melted during the day. It'll probably be below freezing tonight.
 
Mischek:
The rooks have flown in or something... But this morning I walked up to the car and.... Good thing cows don't fly! I spent my lunch hour at work washing my iron horse.
 
There's a second named cyclone coming our way. Too bad about the rooks. They'll probably fly up their asses again.
 
TheXpert:
There's a second named cyclone coming our way. It's a shame about the rooks. They'll probably fly up their asses again.
I saw what you had over there this weekend, it's impressive.)
 
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